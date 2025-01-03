₹7,034.2
(-28.51)(-0.4%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹7,080.94
Prev. Close
₹7,062.71
Market Cap.
₹20,52,013.93
Div Yield
1.39
PE
29.98
PB
29.98
₹7,022.33
₹7,123.43
Performance
One Week (%)
0.25
One Month (%)
-5.96
One Year (%)
21.39
YTD (%)
3.26
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
735.15
753.6
727.35
59,798
ABB India Ltd
6,787
6,932.15
6,765.4
3,486
Siemens Ltd
6,615
6,749.75
6,592.9
4,164
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.9
395
15,64,322
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
NHPC Ltd
83.05
84.5
82.54
10,23,875
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.96
63.28
61.82
50,72,754
Adani Power Ltd
520.5
532
517.95
2,09,314
Torrent Power Ltd
1,512.5
1,536.4
1,508
14,806
JSW Energy Ltd
634.45
646.5
632
36,171
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.35
1,069.6
1,036
2,91,899
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
