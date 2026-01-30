₹78,875.41
(1,604.52)(2.07%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
₹78,453.9
Prev. Close
₹77,270.89
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹78,368.95
₹78,968.27
Performance
One Week (%)
3.45
One Month (%)
4.51
One Year (%)
3.96
YTD (%)
5.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,422.95
2,426.55
2,381.35
33,727
Nestle India Ltd
1,256.9
1,259.4
1,230.1
72,755
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,156.5
2,168.15
2,138.35
85,567
ITC Ltd
302.1
304
300
10,56,542
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,075.85
4,105
4,035
2,71,363
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,256.1
3,300.95
3,225.05
1,52,615
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,344.25
1,346.75
1,334.1
7,47,335
Tata Steel Ltd
208.8
211.15
207.55
16,57,172
Titan Company Ltd
4,525
4,534.65
4,448
26,017
State Bank of India
1,071.35
1,087.75
1,068.1
8,94,651
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
381.8
382.95
375.15
5,15,256
Infosys Ltd
1,305.2
1,322.5
1,300.05
7,68,935
Bajaj Finance Ltd
912.3
927.65
911.35
2,13,731
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,695
1,699
1,658.95
1,19,382
HDFC Bank Ltd
809.7
814.9
804.85
14,27,664
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,554.4
2,557.5
2,495
4,56,607
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,347.8
1,364.05
1,337.45
10,31,830
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
312.65
314
301.2
9,18,709
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,294.9
13,470.3
13,195
60,558
IndusInd Bank Ltd
839.85
849.7
829.6
60,282
Axis Bank Ltd
1,355
1,384
1,348.55
3,37,912
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,451.3
1,475
1,437.85
1,23,120
NTPC Ltd
392
394
387.15
6,61,887
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,858.5
1,890
1,853.9
2,32,197
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,483.6
1,485.6
1,450
82,984
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,514.6
1,515
1,481
13,87,463
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,769.75
11,999.7
11,711.85
12,323
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,827
1,839.2
1,812.5
4,51,880
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,634.45
4,660
4,576
1,10,475
Eternal Ltd
246.5
248.3
240
12,14,505
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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