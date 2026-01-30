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BSE Sensex Equal Weight

BSE Sensexweight SHARE PRICE

78,875.41

(1,604.52)negative-bottom arrow(2.07%)

15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

78,453.9

Prev. Close

77,270.89

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

78,368.95

Select price range

78,968.27

Performance

One Week (%)

3.45

One Month (%)

4.51

One Year (%)

3.96

YTD (%)

5.14

Invest wise with Expert advice

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BSE Sensexweight LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,422.95

2,426.55

2,381.35

33,727

Nestle India Ltd

1,256.9

1,259.4

1,230.1

72,755

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,156.5

2,168.15

2,138.35

85,567

ITC Ltd

302.1

304

300

10,56,542

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,075.85

4,105

4,035

2,71,363

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,256.1

3,300.95

3,225.05

1,52,615

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,344.25

1,346.75

1,334.1

7,47,335

Tata Steel Ltd

208.8

211.15

207.55

16,57,172

Titan Company Ltd

4,525

4,534.65

4,448

26,017

State Bank of India

1,071.35

1,087.75

1,068.1

8,94,651

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

381.8

382.95

375.15

5,15,256

Infosys Ltd

1,305.2

1,322.5

1,300.05

7,68,935

Bajaj Finance Ltd

912.3

927.65

911.35

2,13,731

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,695

1,699

1,658.95

1,19,382

HDFC Bank Ltd

809.7

814.9

804.85

14,27,664

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,554.4

2,557.5

2,495

4,56,607

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,347.8

1,364.05

1,337.45

10,31,830

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

312.65

314

301.2

9,18,709

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,294.9

13,470.3

13,195

60,558

IndusInd Bank Ltd

839.85

849.7

829.6

60,282

Axis Bank Ltd

1,355

1,384

1,348.55

3,37,912

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,451.3

1,475

1,437.85

1,23,120

NTPC Ltd

392

394

387.15

6,61,887

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,858.5

1,890

1,853.9

2,32,197

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,483.6

1,485.6

1,450

82,984

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,514.6

1,515

1,481

13,87,463

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,769.75

11,999.7

11,711.85

12,323

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,827

1,839.2

1,812.5

4,51,880

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,634.45

4,660

4,576

1,10,475

Eternal Ltd

246.5

248.3

240

12,14,505

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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