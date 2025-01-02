iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE SmallCap

BSE SmallCap SHARE PRICE

56,116.21

(-10.98)negative-bottom arrow(-0.01%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

56,312.79

Prev. Close

56,127.2

Market Cap.

79,25,122.8

Div Yield

0.57

PE

33.83

PB

33.83

56,071.08

56,497.39

Performance

One Week (%)

2.24

One Month (%)

0.83

One Year (%)

30.6

YTD (%)

26.25

Company Name

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aegis Logistics Ltd

810

834

804.5

16,843

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,192.95

1,220

1,186.85

26,207

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

194.05

198.85

193.5

65,704

Atul Ltd

6,850

7,001.45

6,850

649

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

793.2

802.15

776

963

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

30.79

31.43

30.68

6,26,595

Force Motors Ltd

7,320

7,639.7

7,099.95

12,531

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

522.2

531.75

520.6

29,010

Banco Products (India) Ltd

483

499.85

480.85

30,476

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,386.4

2,492.75

2,369.15

3,862

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

3,690.1

3,695

3,690.1

2

BASF India Ltd

5,452.1

5,570

5,432.85

1,156

Bata India Ltd

1,462

1,465

1,417

13,113

BEML Ltd

4,133.3

4,222

4,133

2,867

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

135.05

139.15

134.55

53,213

Blue Star Ltd

2,336.55

2,352

2,291.65

31,280

Oriental Aromatics Ltd

437.25

455.95

419.2

15,405

CESC Ltd

185.85

192.3

185.3

1,23,721

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

500.2

509

499.4

29,796

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

373.5

380

370.85

8,461

Arvind Ltd

411.3

420.05

408.15

7,103

IFCI Ltd

61.39

62.83

61.26

3,52,536

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

51.61

53.4

50.9

6,97,231

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

149.25

152.9

148.55

1,05,928

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

635.55

647.5

630.55

44,500

DCW Ltd

91.54

92.8

91.2

44,861

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

163

167.95

163

28,495

Elantas Beck India Ltd

12,750

12,994.8

12,681

264

EID Parry (India) Ltd

911.05

923.25

904.85

13,797

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

5,200.55

5,262.8

5,200.55

186

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

142.7

146.95

141.7

1,30,664

Esab India Ltd

5,801

5,925.25

5,801

193

EPL Ltd

265.5

273.45

261

55,217

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,156.6

1,177.75

1,151.3

6,061

John Cockerill India Ltd

4,253.7

4,374

4,210

1,461

Uflex Ltd

535.9

540

530.5

1,837

Foseco India Ltd

4,135

4,135

4,113.85

15

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

135

135.15

133.65

4,582

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

5,115

5,195.85

5,059.8

2,693

Goodyear India Ltd

1,020.25

1,026.8

1,011.3

2,506

GHCL Ltd

757.6

770.35

743.35

34,684

HFCL Ltd

114.35

116.35

113.8

3,86,945

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

591.15

606.55

586.85

51,769

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

40.41

41.38

40.2

24,43,398

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

198.1

204.3

191.15

1,09,498

AGI Greenpac Ltd

1,072

1,114.5

1,065.65

7,636

HLV Ltd

18.91

19.35

18.82

6,65,188

I G Petrochemicals Ltd

558.35

587

555.3

4,159

India Glycols Ltd

1,311.1

1,357.25

1,298.65

10,680

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd

41.14

42

41

2,535

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

4,131

4,248.35

4,122

338

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

663.15

673.9

655.05

21,741

Agro Tech Foods Ltd

951.7

966.3

940

2,678

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

73.68

75.8

72.76

2,31,813

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

968.75

992.15

968.75

2,902

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,141.15

1,151.8

1,133

9,422

Kalyani Steels Ltd

1,157.5

1,180

1,145

1,080

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

2,072.1

2,147.95

2,060

5,152

Kirloskar Industries Ltd

4,402.5

4,659

4,391.95

220

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

650

658.95

644.55

35,446

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

1,303.1

1,349.9

1,296.7

1,102

LMW Ltd

16,796

17,289

16,704.15

331

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

743.5

756.45

743.5

22,617

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

9,719

9,908

9,695.85

436

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

64.36

64.76

64.05

39,043

Century Enka Ltd

627.5

648.95

625.8

2,770

Morepen Laboratories Ltd

79

80.71

78.48

5,36,874

HeidelbergCement India Ltd

211.25

212

210

8,816

NCC Ltd

277.8

280.9

276

60,034

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

266.5

276.35

266.5

642

NIIT Ltd

193

204.15

192.1

70,397

Nirlon Ltd

488

511.95

487.9

10,950

Oriental Hotels Ltd

181.25

184.8

181.25

15,907

Pix Transmission Ltd

2,505

2,545

2,464

1,756

Birla Corporation Ltd

1,229.2

1,250.9

1,221.3

2,384

Surya Roshni Ltd

281.5

283.5

275.75

42,807

Prism Johnson Ltd

170.75

172.9

169.8

13,178

Rain Industries Ltd

178.25

179.6

176.4

1,11,862

Rallis India Ltd

305.2

308.5

303.5

21,553

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd

47.4

47.77

45.5

1,59,835

Jindal Saw Ltd

284.95

287.45

283.7

39,062

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

821.35

851.65

815.6

3,017

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

319

328.35

318

2,27,653

Sundram Fasteners Ltd

1,076.55

1,090.3

1,057.85

5,076

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd

291.25

291.25

276

72,055

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

656

676.95

655.25

2,950

Swaraj Engines Ltd

3,137.55

3,158.6

3,094

528

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

332.3

340.55

321.1

7,805

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

193.5

198.65

193

14,923

Timex Group India Ltd

202.25

210

201.05

47,959

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

161.75

162.6

159

2,914

Vardhman Holdings Ltd

4,525

4,600

4,496

150

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

564.3

573.6

560.35

10,700

Mukand Ltd

133.7

135.4

132.55

3,545

Black Box Ltd

665

691.85

661.15

11,408

SKF India Ltd

4,531.4

4,569.55

4,479.6

1,402

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

982.2

991.9

979

11,094

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

1,204.55

1,245.05

1,198.15

1,27,551

Excel Industries Ltd

1,335

1,351.55

1,332

405

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

5,090

5,257.4

5,069.25

1,598

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

567.85

578.6

565.35

10,296

Novartis India Ltd

922.8

926.95

891

10,154

Sanofi India Ltd

6,129.9

6,160.2

6,070

450

Pfizer Ltd

5,231

5,314.95

5,209.25

750

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

205.3

206.85

203.9

32,268

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

3,492.9

3,577.8

3,472.1

548

NOCIL Ltd

252.15

254.65

248.9

12,178

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1,027.9

1,041

1,024

35,158

EIH Ltd

427.5

434.95

427.25

43,801

Apollo Tyres Ltd

511.9

529.15

510.15

41,580

CEAT Ltd

3,177.85

3,232.4

3,144

4,616

Finolex Industries Ltd

248.65

254.65

247.35

67,975

Centrum Capital Ltd

33.3

34.5

33.28

24,247

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

6,851.75

6,944

6,847.15

5,695

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

1,530

1,550

1,460.15

12,401

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

2,193.9

2,242

2,183.75

1,535

Greaves Cotton Ltd

278.7

290.95

273.5

4,68,063

Sagar Cements Ltd

225.85

229.4

221.6

1,435

Mangalam Cement Ltd

1,007.4

1,018.35

988.5

8,777

Saurashtra Cement Ltd

118.95

119.15

117.25

10,738

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd

88.21

89.8

87.87

35,141

Borosil Renewables Ltd

547

554.4

539

6,473

Andhra Paper Ltd

95.33

96.78

95.05

25,574

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd

36.91

37.5

36.82

97,547

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

304.2

323

304.2

503

Kesoram Industries Ltd

226.35

229.25

224.8

9,923

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

508

522

506.8

5,259

Peninsula Land Ltd

46.32

47

44.33

52,767

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

626.8

636.1

618.7

3,178

Swan Energy Ltd

754.7

771.35

742.4

1,74,708

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

949.45

999.3

940

29,445

Bharat Bijlee Ltd

3,817.55

3,910

3,804

843

Zensar Technologies Ltd

794.5

811.35

775.4

79,420

NELCO Ltd

1,377.35

1,417.45

1,343.55

14,799

Permanent Magnets Ltd

1,037

1,052

1,012

2,633

Universal Cables Ltd

807.55

822.35

806.55

4,571

Ravindra Energy Ltd

134.85

138.8

131

90,275

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

481.05

485.7

478.55

10,547

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

377

389.7

377

5,916

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

432

440.55

426.1

28,291

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

1,543

1,585

1,473.3

16,261

Automotive Axles Ltd

1,838

1,846

1,798.6

804

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

317.4

323.7

315.75

12,698

SML ISUZU Ltd

1,459.25

1,499

1,459.25

1,214

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

8,064.35

8,570.05

8,054.6

1,589

GMM Pfaudler Ltd

1,219.5

1,240

1,209

1,544

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

1,546

1,669.95

1,535.6

5,441

NESCO Ltd

995.4

1,005.95

985

4,342

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd

133.75

136.25

131.5

55,970

Wendt India Ltd

16,360

16,360

16,360

2

Responsive Industries Ltd

268.2

271.25

260.75

38,776

Dolat Algotech Ltd

129.85

132.75

129.85

25,902

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

809

819.1

788.05

3,079

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd

107.3

108.4

104

2,15,675

Gabriel India Ltd

487.25

501.8

483.8

22,373

IFB Industries Ltd

1,897.9

1,946.1

1,891.95

1,232

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd

398.75

401.45

386.85

3,418

Rane Holdings Ltd

1,790.15

1,830.35

1,770.85

797

WPIL Ltd

716.65

733.65

715

54,461

Kennametal India Ltd

2,924

3,015

2,915.05

1,514

Prakash Industries Ltd

161.2

164.1

157.5

34,359

Grindwell Norton Ltd

1,933.7

1,963.2

1,928.7

1,007

Genesys International Corporation Ltd

942.95

968

942.4

15,611

Arihant Superstructures Ltd

527.65

538.15

500.75

30,622

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

177.55

184.95

175.15

1,47,975

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

2,957.65

3,050

2,912.95

2,164

Alembic Ltd

136.3

137.6

134.55

15,508

Heubach Colorants India Ltd

566.65

572.15

546.5

9,498

GOCL Corporation Ltd

408

408

395

2,126

PCBL Ltd

461.9

471.45

460

78,523

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

1,030

1,061.6

1,030

75

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

42.25

43

41.52

64,581

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

1,160

1,160

1,129.9

6,181

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

537.85

555.95

532.6

14,910

Transpek Industry Ltd

1,649

1,649.9

1,585

1,239

Unichem Laboratories Ltd

723

744.2

723

705

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

1,791.95

1,805.05

1,780.35

1,261

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

7,096.6

7,194.9

7,009.9

862

Primo Chemicals Ltd

39.14

39.92

39

75,731

Tanfac Industries Ltd

2,982.9

3,100

2,962.85

5,393

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

336.75

344

324.2

86,968

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,867.15

1,892.8

1,857.35

5,222

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

453.8

457.3

440.1

2,01,011

G M Breweries Ltd

849

860.65

836.25

2,114

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd

1,405

1,437

1,390.2

3,634

TTK Healthcare Ltd

1,415.1

1,433.95

1,414.65

609

TGV Sraac Ltd

107.85

110.8

107.3

1,01,378

V I P Industries Ltd

488.2

496.75

473.85

6,79,864

Hawkins Cookers Ltd

8,958

9,133.1

8,910.05

404

Cosmo First Ltd

985

985

942.2

21,036

Everest Industries Ltd

779.15

815

778.2

850

Navneet Education Ltd

144.35

148.3

144.35

3,500

Gufic BioSciences Ltd

474.55

478

459.75

12,421

TVS Srichakra Ltd

3,575.9

3,621.75

3,575.9

44

Benares Hotels Ltd

8,399.95

8,401

8,310

114

Graphite India Ltd

569

586

568

94,845

ITD Cementation India Ltd

540.9

548.55

538.25

10,239

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

912.65

962.95

885

14,070

HEG Ltd

526

549

526

43,202

Hil Ltd

2,540

2,542

2,511

544

Huhtamaki India Ltd

277.05

282.45

275

2,660

Shalimar Paints Ltd

129.15

132.35

124.9

3,125

VST Industries Ltd

340.5

346.95

340

19,437

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

789.65

811.65

777.95

4,038

Sat Industries Ltd

115.15

117.5

107

1,01,334

Can Fin Homes Ltd

722.7

733

718.05

43,128

Vakrangee Ltd

35.97

36.45

34.36

28,18,017

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

466.2

474.55

462.8

19,148

GIC Housing Finance Ltd

208.25

211.9

206.5

3,209

Ugro Capital Ltd

233.95

236.5

230

22,205

Master Trust Ltd

170

175.35

166.5

6,939

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd

115.7

121

113.7

4,97,583

Sunteck Realty Ltd

503.25

510

502.05

9,221

Veritas (India) Ltd

880

884

855

4,835

Jai Corp Ltd

225.65

238.6

207.6

9,57,913

SG Mart Ltd

387

392.95

380

1,40,810

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

1,439.15

1,461

1,325.5

2,76,653

Sequent Scientific Ltd

203.7

203.7

193.7

1,66,161

Avanti Feeds Ltd

679.7

689.9

672

33,968

Nava Ltd

972.25

1,014.95

968.25

14,563

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

590.3

600

585

6,340

Pennar Industries Ltd

196.65

200.4

196

53,186

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

207.1

214.85

207.1

8,064

Man Industries (India) Ltd

339

339

320.1

9,106

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,303.8

1,322.95

1,298.1

2,336

MMTC Ltd

74.5

75.46

74

1,42,202

Steelcast Ltd

879.6

885.05

790

2,282

Pitti Engineering Ltd

1,337.55

1,399.95

1,305.55

2,340

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.4

256.5

249.05

1,51,318

NLC India Ltd

243.3

246.1

241.2

52,569

Himatsingka Seide Ltd

201.8

207.9

200.95

73,151

Welspun Living Ltd

163.4

166.6

163

76,472

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

1,938.15

2,050

1,930

13,905

Sangam (India) Ltd

433

437.95

420.2

9,232

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd

346.9

352.65

344.2

89,045

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd

1,336.8

1,342

1,328.35

7,610

Asahi India Glass Ltd

722

796.6

722

40,271

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd

132.4

133.5

131.45

28,576

Anant Raj Ltd

878.4

889.4

865.05

1,20,481

Pakka Ltd

325.15

335

325.15

5,114

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

399.1

406.95

399.1

2,375

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

1,930

1,948.2

1,871.8

461

Ador Welding Ltd

1,130.95

1,155

1,127.5

280

Usha Martin Ltd

368.5

381.7

366.1

23,742

Subros Ltd

677.75

677.9

653.3

7,809

Lumax Industries Ltd

2,426

2,475

2,417.9

69

HBL Engineering Ltd

624.3

633.55

620.9

85,578

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd

234.6

245.2

233.35

1,53,746

Igarashi Motors India Ltd

726.4

750.45

725.7

2,192

Symphony Ltd

1,345.65

1,385

1,335.5

3,359

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

793.25

816

793

214

Roto Pumps Ltd

310.95

312.25

303.7

10,313

TTK Prestige Ltd

827.65

827.65

800.05

1,224

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

481.8

485.35

480

3,203

Onward Technologies Ltd

337.7

337.7

326.1

3,252

Centum Electronics Ltd

2,129.95

2,160.9

2,111.1

798

KEI Industries Ltd

4,342.5

4,518.45

4,342.5

1,863

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

10,185.85

10,297.7

10,118.7

164

AVT Natural Products Ltd

78.06

78.06

77.33

2,357

Hindustan Foods Ltd

518.5

526.35

515

7,199

Vadilal Industries Ltd

3,992.15

4,040.85

3,906.05

219

ADF Foods Ltd

293.9

297.15

291.2

14,808

Heritage Foods Ltd

479.5

494.9

476.95

38,374

CCL Products (India) Ltd

726.1

735

725.45

4,349

Rico Auto Industries Ltd

97.08

102.38

95.75

4,88,740

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

103.66

104.85

102.7

1,37,535

TVS Holdings Ltd

9,747.4

10,057.1

9,500

4,674

JTEKT India Ltd

177.3

182.9

166.85

33,336

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

89.3

90

88.11

18,119

RACL Geartech Ltd

850.05

859.15

850.05

72

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

3,208.95

3,208.95

3,171.85

245

Vesuvius India Ltd

4,603.5

4,619

4,532.25

753

Indo Count Industries Ltd

345.3

350.3

342.45

14,898

Trident Ltd

34.11

34.85

33.95

10,46,786

Alok Industries Ltd

21.07

21.64

20.9

8,12,892

Kitex Garments Ltd

692.8

748.2

692.8

22,269

Shanthi Gears Ltd

524.9

528.9

495.05

4,981

Honda India Power Products Ltd

2,873.6

2,938.9

2,849.55

337

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd

843

843.45

825.3

273

Elgi Equipments Ltd

577

588.2

574.9

5,598

Kilburn Engineering Ltd

479.75

493.85

479

99,883

Yuken India Ltd

1,091.6

1,106.45

1,084

105

Timken India Ltd

3,005.3

3,099.85

2,989.7

2,198

Praj Industries Ltd

836.1

848

831.7

51,987

HLE Glascoat Ltd

369.1

374.8

365

10,675

M M Forgings Ltd

450.8

474.6

442.5

15,263

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

612

617.3

606

2,442

Rajoo Engineers Ltd

231.7

234.45

225

2,54,892

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

575.4

597.95

570.25

1,377

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

43.44

45.28

39.04

1,83,184

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,278.85

1,312

1,275.25

18,124

Control Print Ltd

752

752.4

735.25

2,851

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

2,651.4

2,666.95

2,582.1

1,770

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd

439.5

456

434.9

3,996

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

130.4

135.6

130.4

892

Venkys (India) Ltd

1,846.75

1,864.95

1,799.5

2,958

TCPL Packaging Ltd

3,207.75

3,826

3,198.45

342

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

223.3

225.1

222.45

5,795

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

6,360

6,400

6,310.4

6,109

DCM Shriram Ltd

1,135.95

1,162.9

1,131.45

2,461

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

187

190.95

186.5

4,496

Nilkamal Ltd

1,929

1,983.7

1,929

418

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

1,895

1,973.65

1,853.3

5,133

JM Financial Ltd

130.25

135.2

129.65

2,37,694

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

1,180.7

1,218.05

1,171.3

45,043

Precision Wires India Ltd

171.9

178

171.15

19,568

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

214.65

217.5

213.5

77,151

ITI Ltd

457.25

457.25

379.5

40,37,871

National Fertilizer Ltd

120.15

121.95

119.85

75,587

Apcotex Industries Ltd

380.7

383.25

379.7

569

Mastek Ltd

3,064

3,134.95

3,051

4,277

Ashiana Housing Ltd

365.75

379

350

25,067

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd

370

375

370

3,202

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

318.1

326.2

318.1

33,477

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

3,661.05

3,840.15

3,445

10,524

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

1,373

1,393.6

1,358

6,517

Carysil Ltd

757.2

764.9

753.4

1,481

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

575

588

563.6

22,915

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

427.9

436.9

420.7

33,827

Vinati Organics Ltd

1,775

1,810

1,774.05

2,036

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

127.05

130.3

124.35

45,180

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

180.6

182.7

179.1

1,22,023

Kopran Ltd

215.9

216

212

11,472

BCL Industries Ltd

50.9

51.59

50.5

74,248

Aarti Drugs Ltd

455.95

460.4

452.1

8,743

Orchid Pharma Ltd

1,985.95

1,998

1,873.75

5,008

Vimta Labs Ltd

945.95

974.05

936.7

14,545

Marksans Pharma Ltd

299.15

303.2

296.5

40,338

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

20.78

20.93

20.38

2,83,704

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

77.72

77.9

75.51

42,850

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

13,788.95

14,491.45

13,707.45

835

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

562.7

567.85

558.2

2,278

Hester Biosciences Ltd

2,400.15

2,448.45

2,379.75

753

NACL Industries Ltd

68

69.92

66.1

1,91,249

Hikal Ltd

397.5

401.8

388.85

32,215

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

2,536.5

2,606

2,521.9

13,066

NGL Fine Chem Ltd

1,799.95

1,835

1,796.65

38

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,366.85

1,393.7

1,365

16,309

Panama Petrochem Ltd

376.15

380

370

1,390

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd

39

39.69

38.81

1,81,254

Filatex India Ltd

62.08

63.03

61.63

91,278

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

1,278

1,320

1,267.65

15,155

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd

31.79

32

31

7,04,172

Sanghi Industries Ltd

62.17

63.63

62

18,882

Blue Dart Express Ltd

6,840

6,998.3

6,786.05

2,306

Goldiam International Ltd

425.4

438.7

415

1,42,654

Greenply Industries Ltd

313

323.3

309.55

8,683

SEAMEC Ltd

1,149.95

1,179.95

1,144.6

1,633

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd

76.06

77.03

74.54

64,783

63 Moons Technologies Ltd

905.95

931.85

874

48,741

La Opala RG Ltd

324.95

328.3

322.2

8,485

Stylam Industries Ltd

2,316.5

2,338.95

2,288.05

1,582

Ashapura Minechem Ltd

443.3

452.75

413

47,184

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

750.15

754.9

747

4,020

India Cements Ltd

378.5

381

375.3

63,906

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

388.85

393.5

386

27,366

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

175

179.7

159.45

1,10,013

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

1,087.6

1,095.6

1,076.9

3,845

Sanghvi Movers Ltd

306.8

308.75

301.5

21,984

Faze Three Ltd

430.5

438

429

312

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

1,847.35

1,849.05

1,803.5

4,505

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

31.54

31.79

30.27

1,37,087

Optiemus Infracom Ltd

769.2

780.65

749.65

65,240

Themis Medicare Ltd

273

274.05

267

3,504

Suven Life Sciences Ltd

128.85

129.65

126.3

34,234

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd

424.7

433.9

355.5

26,932

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

406.25

410.95

395

66,710

NRB Bearings Ltd

289

292

286.2

11,081

Shilpa Medicare Ltd

841.85

849.95

831.9

10,181

Paramount Communications Ltd

85.58

87.35

84.74

2,49,553

Goodluck India Ltd

991

997.85

974.85

4,308

Sterling Tools Ltd

553.7

587.95

552.05

57,289

KRBL Ltd

305

309.8

301.4

14,806

Cupid Ltd

79.75

81.82

76.96

52,254

Balaji Amines Ltd

1,779.45

1,818

1,765

7,383

Om Infra Ltd

171.9

174

161.65

44,731

Balu Forge Industries Ltd

777

800

775.8

14,557

Patel Engineering Ltd

52.75

53.56

52.47

1,94,420

Alicon Castalloy Ltd

1,045.4

1,061.65

1,021.25

1,143

Arman Financial Services Ltd

1,253.3

1,301.25

1,249

4,491

Shilchar Technologies Ltd

8,429.3

8,690

8,352

12,944

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

1,131.65

1,189

1,095

9,196

Manappuram Finance Ltd

187.4

192.1

186.7

2,84,086

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

5,105.5

5,188.05

5,071.2

127

Zydus Wellness Ltd

1,989.75

2,012.7

1,980.05

325

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd

96.13

99.23

93.6

3,41,970

Choice International Ltd

549.05

562

546.35

14,830

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

200.65

204.6

199.2

19,606

GRM Overseas Ltd

198

203.15

198

6,188

Rajesh Exports Ltd

233.15

234.55

231.9

68,291

Eveready Industries India Ltd

396

397.6

388.7

2,406

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

1,006.45

1,033.95

998.15

1,321

Jindal Worldwide Ltd

438.8

444.3

427

60,553

Somany Ceramics Ltd

642

654.65

640

1,209

Capri Global Capital Ltd

191.3

194.25

190.5

5,345

FDC Ltd

511

513.45

506.95

3,731

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

847.7

869.4

841.95

2,029

Praveg Ltd

737.4

748.7

730.1

21,670

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

553

563.1

546.65

2,345

Apollo Pipes Ltd

469.65

471

461.9

1,084

Poly Medicure Ltd

2,774

2,797.95

2,700

3,595

Atul Auto Ltd

572

581.65

566.8

12,243

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

342

345.6

332.5

1,35,378

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd

1,260

1,291

1,255.45

1,980

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd

21.52

22.07

21.39

99,912

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd

1,013

1,035.6

1,005

2,021

KDDL Ltd

2,969.05

3,056.5

2,959.65

153

Welspun Corp Ltd

806.95

835

805

28,223

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

542.5

554.95

539.5

14,889

Vaibhav Global Ltd

298

302.7

293.25

53,945

JK Paper Ltd

423.05

430

421.65

4,939

Saregama India Ltd

551.5

562.4

479.1

4,42,498

Cyient Ltd

1,776.15

1,808

1,773.05

11,491

Engineers India Ltd

188

189.5

182.9

1,09,477

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

326.45

335.2

322.6

35,000

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

716.05

739.9

634

51,247

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

100.7

103.1

100.5

1,04,832

City Union Bank Ltd

174.8

177.35

174.45

31,676

South Indian Bank Ltd

26.95

27.08

25.95

57,35,824

Sonata Software Ltd

630.35

634.25

622.1

14,340

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.2

207

4,36,642

India Nippon Electricals Ltd

717

741.55

705.85

1,481

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd

8,112.75

8,289.95

8,076.45

2,566

Apar Industries Ltd

10,916.3

11,168.4

10,470.25

6,516

Accelya Solutions India Ltd

1,554.4

1,569

1,542

1,211

Geojit Financial Services Ltd

115.65

119.9

115.4

34,824

Wockhardt Ltd

1,518.6

1,580

1,510.05

63,709

GE Power India Ltd

368.7

383.15

362.25

13,640

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

466.35

472.7

462.55

4,375

Shiva Cement Ltd

40.35

40.88

40.09

1,17,569

Allcargo Gati Ltd

91.16

91.98

90.45

31,654

Subex Ltd

23.36

23.72

23.1

1,45,391

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

1,155.3

1,178.85

1,140

2,130

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

447.25

459.95

446

30,964

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

1,573.1

1,614.55

1,543.35

21,137

PNB Gilts Ltd

113.4

114.45

111.6

9,405

Ramco Industries Ltd

272.7

277.45

272.2

2,475

Ramco Systems Ltd

429.2

440.5

425.65

3,837

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

79.39

82.17

77.59

9,06,127

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

117.05

118.6

116.2

70,421

Tips Music Ltd

734.6

741.05

679.6

78,178

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

442.4

458

438

92,633

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd

724.85

724.85

724.85

2,014

Birlasoft Ltd

552.35

568.95

551.55

94,623

BF Utilities Ltd

1,016.2

1,016.2

983.95

5,834

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,489.2

1,511.95

1,484

25,297

MPS Ltd

2,040.95

2,098.15

2,040.5

510

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

7,527.25

7,657.75

7,500

944

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

180.6

180.9

171

20,104

Kama Holdings Ltd

2,486.15

2,510

2,481.05

1,960

Aptech Ltd

184.15

187.25

181.2

4,899

Granules India Ltd

606.2

614.3

599.75

14,462

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd

76.68

76.99

75.6

90,363

Pokarna Ltd

1,212.45

1,225.5

1,167.85

8,215

Astra Microwave Products Ltd

787.9

795.95

786

9,165

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,583.65

2,637

2,582.45

3,899

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

3,352.5

3,365.75

3,289.3

2,871

Suprajit Engineering Ltd

457.05

482.95

455.3

4,925

T.V. Today Network Ltd

214.2

222.85

208.3

18,759

PTC India Ltd

152.8

154.7

151.6

72,210

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

917

928.95

905.05

12,984

Datamatics Global Services Ltd

691.4

711.9

680.05

41,621

New Delhi Television Ltd

164.15

165.05

162.35

12,107

Strides Pharma Science Ltd

697

713.1

689.15

28,921

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

857.35

869.6

820.2

26,733

Welspun Enterprises Ltd

638.7

652.85

632.85

32,263

JBM Auto Ltd

1,577.95

1,609.9

1,575

10,447

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

57.5

58.21

57.48

9,104

Indoco Remedies Ltd

335.2

343.6

335.2

6,593

Xchanging Solutions Ltd

116.7

119.7

112

46,468

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

17.69

18.14

17.63

49,29,406

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

1,140

1,153.95

1,121

5,184

Alldigi Tech Ltd

979.25

999.95

974.05

413

IIFL Finance Ltd

421.25

440.6

420

76,119

Shoppers Stop Ltd

608.25

625

605.05

7,048

JSW Holdings Ltd

17,733.15

17,733.15

17,226.55

347

J K Cements Ltd

4,738

4,759.3

4,700

682

Karnataka Bank Ltd

211.75

215.5

210.3

27,505

Rane (Madras) Ltd

896.05

925

894

290

Sasken Technologies Ltd

2,159.8

2,204.2

2,127.65

530

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

40.18

40.71

40.01

4,60,940

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd

189.5

195.9

187

83,948

Repro India Ltd

555.5

570.55

555.5

684

PVR Inox Ltd

1,302.75

1,331.4

1,300

27,706

Nitin Spinners Ltd

431.9

447.9

429.75

4,060

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd

179.2

199.8

178

756

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

366.9

373.1

365.65

10,852

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

84.23

84.63

83.01

14,404

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

4.9

4.9

4.82

1,54,320

K E C International Ltd

1,223.9

1,233.35

1,207.55

14,748

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd

3,359.65

3,359.65

3,129.7

3,841

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

81.56

83.79

80.65

80,308

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

262

267.55

260.5

3,901

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd

599

628.9

594

1,363

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

208.5

212.7

207.2

37,367

R Systems International Ltd

473.3

477.6

456.2

6,584

Kamdhenu Ltd

505

524.55

505

4,286

Paushak Ltd

5,027.9

5,079

4,962

492

Prime Focus Ltd

136.05

144

134.15

1,397

Allcargo Logistics Ltd

50.46

50.84

50

1,81,417

CIE Automotive India Ltd

488.2

492.5

484

4,057

Voltamp Transformers Ltd

10,194.65

10,500

10,175

1,029

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,520

1,559.35

1,512.05

12,599

Fiem Industries Ltd

1,528.95

1,563.6

1,522.35

1,234

DCB Bank Ltd

121.3

123.2

120.6

33,761

L T Foods Ltd

430.95

434.6

428

61,606

Sobha Ltd

1,545.25

1,553.2

1,537.15

3,037

Tanla Platforms Ltd

720.8

755

712.35

1,72,055

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

669.7

672.6

661.85

5,349

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

72.86

74.7

71.51

2,06,269

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd

2,920.2

2,955.95

2,820.2

1,715

Redington Ltd

201.4

204.55

199.8

60,365

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

1,515.9

1,558.45

1,484.9

7,896

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

401.2

407

392.8

1,41,011

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

989.7

1,006.3

986.1

8,288

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd

256.7

258.7

253.7

25,476

Equinox India Developments Ltd

130.25

131.7

123.2

2,21,557

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

136

138.8

126.6

1,77,489

ICRA Ltd

6,298.15

6,449.8

6,298.15

54

Dish TV India Ltd

10.33

10.59

10.3

9,40,849

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

730

739

718

44,075

Delta Corp Ltd

112.9

115.3

112.45

1,49,664

Insecticides India Ltd

679

690.15

675.3

3,855

Time Technoplast Ltd

489.9

495.8

480.65

39,433

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

696

713

696

1,819

Nelcast Ltd

125

127.1

124.8

4,853

V2 Retail Ltd

1,725.9

1,725.9

1,679.5

5,408

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

202.15

208.35

199.05

97,474

Refex Industries Ltd

489.95

507

484

9,107

K P R Mill Ltd

1,017.2

1,036.9

1,015

16,296

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

972

1,000.7

967.6

60,814

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

926.9

952

872.55

5,254

Paisalo Digital Ltd

47.83

50.39

47.51

4,30,752

Religare Enterprises Ltd

283.75

284.8

280.4

29,390

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

124.8

129

124.4

2,08,297

Renaissance Global Ltd

172.7

177.75

170.25

3,428

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd

356.35

365.95

356.35

6,048

Jyothy Labs Ltd

403.25

407

400

13,448

eClerx Services Ltd

3,480

3,567

3,480

4,637

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1,293.3

1,303

1,251.65

8,272

Kuantum Papers Ltd

134.95

136.05

132.05

6,109

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

767

781.75

760.7

11,156

KNR Constructions Ltd

346.8

352.85

345.55

33,643

SEPC Ltd

22.01

22.32

21.45

6,11,852

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

60.27

60.94

59.51

11,04,306

V-Guard Industries Ltd

422.7

432.25

422.7

11,174

Dhani Services Ltd

108.28

109.85

103.46

15,77,700

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

1,118.4

1,142

1,105

1,17,663

Kiri Industries Ltd

613.2

626.25

609.25

18,972

RPG Life Sciences Ltd

2,323

2,350

2,185.4

2,630

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

11,669.35

11,915.25

11,669.35

267

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd

1,458.25

1,505.95

1,448.25

3,962

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

909.45

922.45

896.25

4,929

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

666.65

671.25

663.5

3,341

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

376.05

385.95

375.1

8,551

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd

9,210.05

9,373.95

9,101.35

111

Globus Spirits Ltd

882.65

909.9

880.5

4,326

Expleo Solutions Ltd

1,408.75

1,414.65

1,389.25

2,263

Den Networks Ltd

44.58

44.97

44.33

1,44,274

Astec Lifesciences Ltd

1,164.75

1,164.75

996.55

12,828

D-Link India Ltd

572.5

582.25

570.05

4,735

D B Corp Ltd

306.6

312.8

305.15

2,062

Vascon Engineers Ltd

55.15

56.97

54.86

1,66,111

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

2,026.95

2,073.55

2,011.55

1,141

Valor Estate Ltd

177.7

184

177

61,294

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd

16.36

16.45

16.18

4,32,322

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

250

258

248.6

1,54,203

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

203.65

205.95

203.55

12,255

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

183.5

187.9

182.65

26,984

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd

320.1

327.6

318.75

1,107

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd

625.2

644.5

625.2

2,109

Orient Green Power Company Ltd

16.91

17.14

16.86

7,77,949

Cantabil Retail India Ltd

296.25

304

287.05

74,986

Va Tech Wabag Ltd

1,660

1,687

1,636

11,098

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

305.3

309.7

304.3

1,47,249

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

509.05

524.3

507.45

37,157

Gravita India Ltd

2,298.5

2,337.25

2,249.7

13,254

MOIL Ltd

348.8

359.35

347

97,004

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

1,049.2

1,063.95

1,039

10,397

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd

5,968.7

6,134

5,841

569

BF Investment Ltd

670.6

700.45

666.5

4,197

Summit Securities Ltd

3,101

3,142.35

3,031.25

1,389

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

198.8

202

198.1

86,342

Fineotex Chemical Ltd

346.75

354

341.1

11,929

Zen Technologies Ltd

2,532.9

2,590

2,496.2

13,658

PTC India Financial Services Ltd

42.63

43.94

42.33

29,642

Rupa & Company Ltd

256.5

260.75

255.5

2,360

TD Power Systems Ltd

450.1

459.75

448.05

10,142

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,053.15

1,066

1,043.75

2,452

PG Electroplast Ltd

1,015.45

1,031.5

1,000

1,43,957

Triveni Turbine Ltd

773.2

785.4

767.3

29,169

GPT Infraprojects Ltd

144.85

147.2

143.3

10,084

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

494.3

508.95

493.4

7,804

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

6,170

6,400.6

6,129.9

10,465

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

787

811.45

783.65

7,121

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.55

94.55

92.39

2,15,620

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

244.5

245.9

234.35

8,817

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

64.26

66.08

63.5

2,84,420

JTL Industries Ltd

98.81

100.2

95.86

57,242

Steel Exchange India Ltd

10.8

10.94

10.45

3,47,794

Cigniti Technologies Ltd

1,754.9

1,799.95

1,732

3,678

CARE Ratings Ltd

1,387.65

1,445

1,376.05

2,635

PC Jeweller Ltd

15.31

16.14

15.15

14,46,531

V-Mart Retail Ltd

3,730.6

4,027.15

3,701.9

2,263

NIBE Ltd

1,704.7

1,715

1,670

13,576

Repco Home Finance Ltd

434.05

439.35

434

3,336

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

1,887

1,929.95

1,872.8

3,522

Just Dial Ltd

1,061.95

1,076.7

1,020.05

72,259

Orient Cement Ltd

344.85

350.45

342.45

8,396

Sammaan Capital Ltd

163.15

165.15

161.65

2,43,197

Suyog Telematics Ltd

1,813

1,830.7

1,781.45

2,537

Wonderla Holidays Ltd

762.2

779.35

757.05

7,760

Skipper Ltd

554.3

565

550.7

48,852

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

1,178.95

1,202.95

1,175

3,166

Snowman Logistics Ltd

70.5

71.77

70.5

16,969

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

837.7

839

820.25

12,330

PDS Ltd

602.5

640.95

602.5

8,100

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

973.5

1,006.45

956.35

35,097

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

782

822.4

782

1,977

Magellanic Cloud Ltd

70.06

74.24

69.7

5,76,119

Minda Corporation Ltd

506.75

522.75

505

8,707

Greenlam Industries Ltd

588.45

599.4

582.35

2,658

PTC Industries Ltd

14,403.25

14,630.2

13,261.15

1,481

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd

688.3

699.95

685

957

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd

73

73.4

70.41

62,490

Inox Wind Ltd

184.85

191.4

184

1,53,059

VRL Logistics Ltd

513.8

527

509.55

4,374

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd

755

771.15

750.2

1,314

PNC Infratech Ltd

322.3

326

317.1

1,00,974

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

1,947.95

2,010

1,895.9

26,964

SG Finserve Ltd

421.2

435

411.65

71,173

Satia Industries Ltd

95.6

96.59

95.48

8,393

Sportking India Ltd

105

106.65

104

11,624

Syngene International Ltd

857.5

877.3

851.75

8,233

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

926.05

933.35

900.35

1,614

Power Mech Projects Ltd

2,890

2,890

2,798.1

8,120

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

12.29

12.48

12.22

10,90,616

Navkar Corporation Ltd

160.4

166

157.8

30,166

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

152.45

155.3

152.35

13,890

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

26.28

26.28

26.28

53,883

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd

258.4

261.55

257.3

8,476

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2,942.85

3,025.55

2,910

2,052

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,310

1,317.95

1,298.95

5,196

Precision Camshafts Ltd

365.8

369.8

356.55

53,255

Team Lease Services Ltd

3,062.35

3,085

3,042.25

1,067

Best Agrolife Ltd

618.6

642

613.05

8,906

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

654.6

679.75

642

5,783

K.P. Energy Ltd

540.85

559

539.45

30,581

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

367.95

371

351.1

22,524

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

483.9

495

479.9

6,822

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

219

226.2

217.05

11,685

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

741

759

741

4,479

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

912.95

924.7

908.7

1,761

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd

5,415

5,599.95

5,363.5

832

Parag Milk Foods Ltd

187.65

192.35

187.1

41,512

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,316

1,328.5

1,290.35

1,18,183

Quess Corp Ltd

688

718.1

677

1,31,051

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd

85.37

87.9

75.42

27,97,013

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

358.25

364.1

355.05

9,000

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

464.3

482.15

450.05

20,740

S P Apparels Ltd

913.05

940.95

904.55

1,801

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

104.05

105.8

103.05

17,412

RBL Bank Ltd

162.55

164

158.5

6,19,989

BLS International Services Ltd

504.9

522.3

498.35

2,51,946

GNA Axles Ltd

423.45

425.7

416.95

1,195

HPL Electric & Power Ltd

587

595.95

564.85

43,352

Valiant Organics Ltd

313

314.15

310.5

1,023

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

927.15

939.15

922.75

58,334

Sheela Foam Ltd

1,011

1,058.35

1,004

25,251

Aditya Vision Ltd

509.35

516.6

509

7,536

TCI Express Ltd

848.75

849.5

830.05

587

Pricol Ltd

549.85

559.45

543.6

22,467

Shankara Building Products Ltd

706.9

715

702.2

4,156

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.65

254.2

242.35

14,36,844

PSP Projects Ltd

680.1

693.25

678.1

4,519

Star Cement Ltd

228.05

229.5

224.1

66,774

Tejas Networks Ltd

1,199

1,220

1,193

15,000

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

1,296.05

1,325.3

1,293.15

1,722

GTPL Hathway Ltd

138.9

147.9

138.85

2,722

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd

13.91

14.25

12.78

53,45,553

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

517.45

527

510.4

3,052

SIS Ltd

370

373.25

364.95

2,985

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.6

1,619

1,580.05

20,032

KIOCL Ltd

398.05

410.35

396.2

9,790

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd

288.95

298.5

286.85

64,626

Matrimony.com Ltd

665

675.35

650.05

340

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd

435.5

453.25

435

23,955

Prataap Snacks Ltd

1,148.05

1,167.8

1,135.55

4,824

Share India Securities Ltd

300.85

306

299.1

30,374

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

755.75

770

736.2

3,884

MAS Financial Services Ltd

266.95

271.4

265.3

11,630

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

177.05

182.6

176

1,00,928

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

384.1

388.55

384.1

2,347

IFGL Refractories Ltd

455

463.45

454.6

422

5Paisa Capital Ltd

474.95

482.35

473.6

4,412

Dynamic Cables Ltd

1,044.4

1,061.55

1,025.1

8,631

Shalby Ltd

240

240

234.95

13,724

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

138.3

139.8

122.4

23,74,150

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

1,689.05

1,713.9

1,685.95

7,855

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

7,740.55

7,900

7,600

43,285

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

2,534

2,575

2,515

541

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

522.3

528

520

17,966

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd

1,509.05

1,530.5

1,505.25

5,091

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.85

1,169.95

1,126.05

61,032

Sandhar Technologies Limited

511.65

526

508.45

11,756

Yasho Industries Ltd

2,110

2,129

2,077.3

916

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

349.5

353.55

346.5

16,713

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

158.8

161.9

156.5

4,16,127

Hardwyn India Ltd

18.99

19.48

18.81

3,64,405

Orient Electric Ltd

237.75

241.15

237.75

4,037

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd

275.55

280.85

273.95

2,609

Dollar Industries Ltd

472.3

475

470.1

4,725

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

695.55

704.25

694.95

2,890

Rites Ltd

295.25

304.75

293.5

4,92,164

Fine Organic Industries Ltd

4,504.9

4,604.9

4,504.9

718

Varroc Engineering Ltd

633.65

640.25

628.05

27,076

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

933.55

950

929.2

29,903

Ircon International Ltd

216.8

223.9

216

2,35,713

Manorama Industries Ltd

1,069.9

1,094.95

1,060

2,362

AAVAS Financiers Ltd

1,703.6

1,720.95

1,695.55

8,200

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

1,649.3

1,679.95

1,633.05

42,802

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

1,656.35

1,716.95

1,626.35

4,597

RPSG Ventures Ltd

1,169.95

1,205.9

1,163.4

2,044

Chalet Hotels Ltd

999.35

1,017.7

988.7

7,245

The Anup Engineering Ltd

3,506

3,613.55

3,487.2

2,290

Arvind Fashions Ltd

522.65

536.7

518.95

10,539

MSTC Ltd

689.75

705.2

686

11,121

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

1,996.55

2,053.4

1,979.45

8,798

Neogen Chemicals Ltd

2,175.3

2,235.15

2,173.55

2,439

BMW Industries Ltd

56.11

56.65

54.05

8,02,078

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,251.75

2,337.6

2,246.35

4,016

Affle India Ltd

1,776.7

1,821

1,761.45

21,069

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

340.15

347

338.35

24,362

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

469.25

475.35

466

74,205

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,296.4

1,317.25

1,294.25

4,824

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

333.4

351.8

329.25

28,649

Mufin Green Finance Ltd

107

109

106.45

5,977

Gensol Engineering Ltd

751.3

763.7

748.5

7,048

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

369

378

366.65

6,595

CSB Bank Ltd

318.55

325.35

317.45

18,119

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

34.53

34.95

34.22

9,73,675

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

286.5

287.55

273.25

9,072

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd

427.5

432.3

425

12,248

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd

324.25

329.4

319.05

18,037

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

539.4

543.9

530.2

5,222

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,105.75

1,136.75

1,090.4

4,792

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15,100.65

15,422.35

15,099.25

2,351

Borosil Ltd

414.45

417.2

411

1,926

Rossari Biotech Ltd

802.9

805.75

794.9

1,078

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd

137.2

139.6

128.4

62,540

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

738.05

746.2

723.4

36,162

Route Mobile Ltd

1,398.95

1,411.25

1,393.6

3,381

Advait Infratech Ltd

1,600.3

1,639

1,560.6

14,238

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

5,099

5,288

5,085

10,487

Angel One Ltd

2,857.1

2,999.8

2,850

54,406

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,371.85

1,400

1,359.35

4,598

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd

360

369.35

355.25

16,588

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd

174

179

173.6

16,910

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

66.32

66.5

65.13

86,308

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

83.29

85.1

83

29,749

TARC Ltd

185

187.85

179.1

90,071

Fairchem Organics Ltd

1,152.95

1,181.35

1,140

1,536

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

1,615

1,641.4

1,605.55

5,643

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

636.25

643.5

620

22,722

Indigo Paints Ltd

1,395.6

1,412.9

1,389.9

5,011

Home First Finance Company India Ltd

1,067

1,092.35

1,062.7

6,708

Stove Kraft Ltd

899.65

924.4

884.2

7,248

SMC Global Securities Ltd

139.15

140.95

137.6

6,001

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

422.5

427.95

418.2

74,825

Heranba Industries Ltd

413.55

419.7

412

1,025

MTAR Technologies Ltd

1,768

1,783.6

1,715.1

13,536

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

858.9

865

810.3

77,862

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

15.52

15.67

15.21

40,21,698

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

725.6

730.1

722.15

1,538

Craftsman Automation Ltd

5,319

5,368.5

5,312

287

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

242.45

247.75

242.05

61,489

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd

139.2

141.95

138

23,753

Nazara Technologies Ltd

1,019

1,035

1,006.05

13,841

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd

437

448

437

4,250

EKI Energy Services Ltd

277

289.95

275

52,547

Deep Industries Ltd

590.25

599

580

10,317

Inox Wind Energy Ltd

10,290

10,338.1

9,976.65

418

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

781

802

739.55

1,18,450

Dodla Dairy Ltd

1,236

1,255.85

1,229.3

4,296

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

627.15

639

605

51,403

India Pesticides Ltd

182.05

182.9

180.9

5,470

G R Infraprojects Ltd

1,451

1,479.95

1,444

457

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

915.9

939

841

4,706

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd

1,028.95

1,054

1,009.9

2,673

Rolex Rings Ltd

1,880

1,897.8

1,871.2

564

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd

900.3

911.65

887.65

3,216

Windlas Biotech Ltd

1,008.3

1,033.5

1,003

2,712

Devyani International Ltd

191.3

198.2

186.5

3,40,062

Meghmani Organics Ltd

81.6

82.8

80.91

48,303

Epigral Ltd

1,814.5

1,871.7

1,808.6

5,058

Cartrade Tech Ltd

1,663

1,689

1,585

39,979

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

352.35

359.05

351.7

1,977

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

296.9

300.75

296.25

24,309

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd

495.3

509.95

495.15

6,795

Ami Organics Ltd

2,110

2,140

2,082.55

6,668

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

1,110

1,147.8

1,030

28,237

Sansera Engineering Ltd

1,472.85

1,509

1,464

910

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

1,010.1

1,036.65

1,000.7

15,950

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

822.3

841.95

818

20,766

Fino Payments Bank Ltd

338.4

341.1

335.5

2,823

S J S Enterprises Ltd

1,160

1,179.15

1,151.65

2,137

Sigachi Industries Ltd

51.55

51.84

50.48

1,85,971

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

350

370.7

342.55

1,40,197

Latent View Analytics Ltd

501.45

509.85

487

42,659

Tarsons Products Ltd

406.45

408.75

395.65

4,867

Go Fashion (India) Ltd

1,023

1,027.45

986.9

3,495

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

158.7

161.9

157

33,268

Tega Industries Ltd

1,537.25

1,559.85

1,533.6

1,534

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

3,965

4,017.95

3,947.15

1,982

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd

727.2

728.95

715.55

8,151

Shriram Properties Ltd

109

113.3

107.65

1,41,986

C.E. Info Systems Ltd

1,631.6

1,655.95

1,620.9

2,819

Metro Brands Ltd

1,270.05

1,308.05

1,262.7

4,688

Medplus Health Services Ltd

836.75

845.05

829.9

16,657

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

2,491

2,541

2,477.95

8,724

Supriya Lifescience Ltd

772

792.9

770.05

19,596

CMS Info Systems Ltd

500.8

508.25

497

9,363

Gateway Distriparks Ltd

82.83

83.05

82.07

50,348

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

59.46

60.44

58.94

5,39,757

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

244.15

248.5

240.95

8,863

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd

500

506.3

493.3

1,880

Campus Activewear Ltd

309.2

315.55

305.55

66,551

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1,554.2

1,585

1,548.65

2,235

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

2,760

2,817.35

2,737.05

3,023

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd

1,602

1,608.45

1,547

7,765

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

120.55

121.5

114.05

8,72,512

Ethos Ltd

2,892.95

2,919

2,860.45

3,647

eMudhra Ltd

950.4

980.95

945.55

4,843

Aether Industries Ltd

901

923.95

881.05

6,056

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

628.55

637.9

623.5

38,856

Dreamfolks Services Ltd

401.3

404

396.8

10,277

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

457.6

461.6

456.5

590

Ksolves India Ltd

996

1,009.5

985.5

5,425

Harsha Engineers International Ltd

520

523

501.15

16,360

Electronics Mart India Ltd

164.6

167.9

163

30,578

Piramal Pharma Ltd

254.85

260.6

254.05

1,93,484

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd

440.7

442.9

422.35

2,401

DCX Systems Ltd

369.6

379.9

364.7

1,08,869

Fusion Finance Ltd

179.5

184.65

179.5

32,663

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

747.6

759.45

746.2

14,045

Global Health Ltd

1,088.8

1,115.95

1,085.6

8,716

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

659.6

670.8

658.9

4,923

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

788

814.85

785.85

30,635

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7,543.05

7,635.5

7,480.05

17,958

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd

172.8

178.5

171.9

1,53,267

Keystone Realtors Ltd

677

688.2

670.1

1,674

Sirca Paints India Ltd

331.25

343.8

331.15

1,239

Uniparts India Ltd

419.5

420.5

406.65

5,409

Sula Vineyards Ltd

426

431.3

420.55

23,384

Abans Holdings Ltd

256.65

266.15

254.45

18,645

Landmark Cars Ltd

622

629.5

616

1,813

KFin Technologies Ltd

1,471.75

1,519.85

1,466.1

52,922

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd

18.16

18.4

17.25

1,23,146

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd

671.95

702

667.6

26,241

NMDC Steel Ltd

43.33

44.16

43.28

2,82,014

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd

623.5

639

620

1,249

Avalon Technologies Ltd

973.65

1,003.85

968.65

86,451

IKIO Lighting Ltd

251.8

254

249.05

14,314

HMA Agro Industries Ltd

41.27

41.5

40.89

44,219

Ideaforge Technology Ltd

645.9

652.55

620.05

21,466

Cyient DLM Ltd

665.9

680.35

665.9

19,457

Senco Gold Ltd

1,139

1,162.05

1,127.15

11,059

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

34.06

34.24

33.9

1,38,070

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

2,839

2,929.3

2,827.05

6,347

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

567.15

580.05

564.45

16,072

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

463.1

463.15

454

971

Allcargo Terminals Ltd

38.57

40.17

37.7

22,767

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd

39.92

40.59

39.73

25,543

Redtape Ltd

860.05

880.55

860.05

6,740

SBFC Finance Ltd

89.78

91.93

89.5

1,04,630

Concord Biotech Ltd

2,085.7

2,135.05

2,077.7

3,491

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

176

180.9

175.45

37,632

Aeroflex Industries Ltd

209.75

215.55

209.35

33,663

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd

300.25

308.65

298.05

49,469

Rishabh Instruments Ltd

340

348.25

340

1,392

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd

1,542.35

1,578.75

1,542.35

725

R R Kabel Ltd

1,425.95

1,455.35

1,419.35

4,533

EMS Ltd

867.15

888

865.5

22,995

Samhi Hotels Ltd

206.2

212

202.65

2,16,549

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd

562.3

576.8

558.65

44,500

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

7,006.95

7,304.9

6,971.15

6,419

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd

173.85

183.05

170.9

32,529

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

1,394.05

1,415.95

1,385

31,108

Yatra Online Ltd

119.65

124.35

117.25

27,000

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd

293.4

305.9

291.85

86,368

Updater Services Ltd

386.8

388.4

375.25

8,309

IRM Energy Ltd

367.1

370.65

364.15

3,299

Max Estates Ltd

592

599.65

570.7

9,638

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

595

608

576.9

20,481

Cello World Ltd

765.45

779.5

764.45

8,328

Honasa Consumer Ltd

252.45

255.05

249.15

55,850

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd

41.72

42.84

41.57

28,356

ASK Automotive Ltd

495.5

498.5

490.25

20,857

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

104.95

105.95

104.2

37,512

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd

219.3

222.8

216.1

32,651

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

287.9

294.4

286.6

1,880

Bajel Projects Ltd

273

279.15

268

42,935

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd

700

700.75

695.45

1,675

Doms Industries Ltd

2,758

2,837.3

2,758

8,636

Inox India Ltd

1,105.35

1,111.95

1,095.7

2,926

Motisons Jewellers Ltd

30.17

30.99

29.6

3,22,912

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

622.55

648

621.65

6,577

Muthoot Microfin Ltd

181.55

184

180.55

9,547

Happy Forgings Ltd

1,019.45

1,023.4

998.3

1,093

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd

179

182.65

177.95

12,800

Azad Engineering Ltd

1,884.7

1,928

1,830.3

62,007

Sundaram Clayton Ltd

2,665.7

2,678

2,575.05

726

Innova Captab Ltd

1,183

1,214

1,147.9

29,381

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

1,370.7

1,390

1,347.65

10,798

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

608.1

613.8

607.3

4,197

Epack Durable Ltd

625.95

625.95

575.05

3,11,848

BLS E-Services Ltd

207.5

211.5

205.75

51,144

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd

202.85

208.4

197.1

3,76,233

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

405.75

418.45

402.8

4,332

Rashi Peripherals Ltd

398.5

408

396.3

10,396

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd

288.15

300

282.65

6,379

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd

1,401.5

1,418.6

1,399

873

Juniper Hotels Ltd

356.95

367.8

356.95

8,436

GPT Healthcare Ltd

183.25

186.8

181.15

20,603

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd

252.2

261.55

252

60,699

Platinum Industries Ltd

441.6

443.05

430.25

9,534

Mukka Proteins Ltd

39.78

40.25

39.33

87,571

R K Swamy Ltd

267.7

275

265.05

4,593

Gopal Snacks Ltd

371.95

376.15

368.05

10,712

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd

162.5

163.7

156.1

8,945

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

724.55

729

718.05

2,335

Indegene Ltd

599

607.15

595

5,258

TBO Tek Ltd

1,788.35

1,816.3

1,761.65

1,843

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

426.4

430

420.05

20,560

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

752.6

773.25

746.1

22,258

Le Travenues Technology Ltd

178.15

183.15

177.35

1,07,905

DEE Development Engineers Ltd

314.85

318.25

311

11,653

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd

422.75

426

413.2

8,814

