₹56,116.21
(-10.98)(-0.01%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹56,312.79
Prev. Close
₹56,127.2
Market Cap.
₹79,25,122.8
Div Yield
0.57
PE
33.83
PB
33.83
₹56,071.08
₹56,497.39
Performance
One Week (%)
2.24
One Month (%)
0.83
One Year (%)
30.6
YTD (%)
26.25
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aegis Logistics Ltd
810
834
804.5
16,843
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1,192.95
1,220
1,186.85
26,207
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
194.05
198.85
193.5
65,704
Atul Ltd
6,850
7,001.45
6,850
649
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
793.2
802.15
776
963
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
30.79
31.43
30.68
6,26,595
Force Motors Ltd
7,320
7,639.7
7,099.95
12,531
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
522.2
531.75
520.6
29,010
Banco Products (India) Ltd
483
499.85
480.85
30,476
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,386.4
2,492.75
2,369.15
3,862
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
3,690.1
3,695
3,690.1
2
BASF India Ltd
5,452.1
5,570
5,432.85
1,156
Bata India Ltd
1,462
1,465
1,417
13,113
BEML Ltd
4,133.3
4,222
4,133
2,867
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
135.05
139.15
134.55
53,213
Blue Star Ltd
2,336.55
2,352
2,291.65
31,280
Oriental Aromatics Ltd
437.25
455.95
419.2
15,405
CESC Ltd
185.85
192.3
185.3
1,23,721
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
500.2
509
499.4
29,796
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd
373.5
380
370.85
8,461
Arvind Ltd
411.3
420.05
408.15
7,103
IFCI Ltd
61.39
62.83
61.26
3,52,536
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
51.61
53.4
50.9
6,97,231
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
149.25
152.9
148.55
1,05,928
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
635.55
647.5
630.55
44,500
DCW Ltd
91.54
92.8
91.2
44,861
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
163
167.95
163
28,495
Elantas Beck India Ltd
12,750
12,994.8
12,681
264
EID Parry (India) Ltd
911.05
923.25
904.85
13,797
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
5,200.55
5,262.8
5,200.55
186
Electrosteel Castings Ltd
142.7
146.95
141.7
1,30,664
Esab India Ltd
5,801
5,925.25
5,801
193
EPL Ltd
265.5
273.45
261
55,217
Finolex Cables Ltd
1,156.6
1,177.75
1,151.3
6,061
John Cockerill India Ltd
4,253.7
4,374
4,210
1,461
Uflex Ltd
535.9
540
530.5
1,837
Foseco India Ltd
4,135
4,135
4,113.85
15
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd
135
135.15
133.65
4,582
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
5,115
5,195.85
5,059.8
2,693
Goodyear India Ltd
1,020.25
1,026.8
1,011.3
2,506
GHCL Ltd
757.6
770.35
743.35
34,684
HFCL Ltd
114.35
116.35
113.8
3,86,945
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
591.15
606.55
586.85
51,769
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
40.41
41.38
40.2
24,43,398
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
198.1
204.3
191.15
1,09,498
AGI Greenpac Ltd
1,072
1,114.5
1,065.65
7,636
HLV Ltd
18.91
19.35
18.82
6,65,188
I G Petrochemicals Ltd
558.35
587
555.3
4,159
India Glycols Ltd
1,311.1
1,357.25
1,298.65
10,680
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
41.14
42
41
2,535
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
4,131
4,248.35
4,122
338
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
663.15
673.9
655.05
21,741
Agro Tech Foods Ltd
951.7
966.3
940
2,678
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
73.68
75.8
72.76
2,31,813
Jindal Poly Films Ltd
968.75
992.15
968.75
2,902
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1,141.15
1,151.8
1,133
9,422
Kalyani Steels Ltd
1,157.5
1,180
1,145
1,080
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
2,072.1
2,147.95
2,060
5,152
Kirloskar Industries Ltd
4,402.5
4,659
4,391.95
220
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
650
658.95
644.55
35,446
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
1,303.1
1,349.9
1,296.7
1,102
LMW Ltd
16,796
17,289
16,704.15
331
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
743.5
756.45
743.5
22,617
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
9,719
9,908
9,695.85
436
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
64.36
64.76
64.05
39,043
Century Enka Ltd
627.5
648.95
625.8
2,770
Morepen Laboratories Ltd
79
80.71
78.48
5,36,874
HeidelbergCement India Ltd
211.25
212
210
8,816
NCC Ltd
277.8
280.9
276
60,034
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
266.5
276.35
266.5
642
NIIT Ltd
193
204.15
192.1
70,397
Nirlon Ltd
488
511.95
487.9
10,950
Oriental Hotels Ltd
181.25
184.8
181.25
15,907
Pix Transmission Ltd
2,505
2,545
2,464
1,756
Birla Corporation Ltd
1,229.2
1,250.9
1,221.3
2,384
Surya Roshni Ltd
281.5
283.5
275.75
42,807
Prism Johnson Ltd
170.75
172.9
169.8
13,178
Rain Industries Ltd
178.25
179.6
176.4
1,11,862
Rallis India Ltd
305.2
308.5
303.5
21,553
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
47.4
47.77
45.5
1,59,835
Jindal Saw Ltd
284.95
287.45
283.7
39,062
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
821.35
851.65
815.6
3,017
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
319
328.35
318
2,27,653
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
1,076.55
1,090.3
1,057.85
5,076
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd
291.25
291.25
276
72,055
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
656
676.95
655.25
2,950
Swaraj Engines Ltd
3,137.55
3,158.6
3,094
528
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
332.3
340.55
321.1
7,805
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
193.5
198.65
193
14,923
Timex Group India Ltd
202.25
210
201.05
47,959
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd
161.75
162.6
159
2,914
Vardhman Holdings Ltd
4,525
4,600
4,496
150
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
564.3
573.6
560.35
10,700
Mukand Ltd
133.7
135.4
132.55
3,545
Black Box Ltd
665
691.85
661.15
11,408
SKF India Ltd
4,531.4
4,569.55
4,479.6
1,402
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
982.2
991.9
979
11,094
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
1,204.55
1,245.05
1,198.15
1,27,551
Excel Industries Ltd
1,335
1,351.55
1,332
405
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
5,090
5,257.4
5,069.25
1,598
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
567.85
578.6
565.35
10,296
Novartis India Ltd
922.8
926.95
891
10,154
Sanofi India Ltd
6,129.9
6,160.2
6,070
450
Pfizer Ltd
5,231
5,314.95
5,209.25
750
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
205.3
206.85
203.9
32,268
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
3,492.9
3,577.8
3,472.1
548
NOCIL Ltd
252.15
254.65
248.9
12,178
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1,027.9
1,041
1,024
35,158
EIH Ltd
427.5
434.95
427.25
43,801
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.9
529.15
510.15
41,580
CEAT Ltd
3,177.85
3,232.4
3,144
4,616
Finolex Industries Ltd
248.65
254.65
247.35
67,975
Centrum Capital Ltd
33.3
34.5
33.28
24,247
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
6,851.75
6,944
6,847.15
5,695
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
1,530
1,550
1,460.15
12,401
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
2,193.9
2,242
2,183.75
1,535
Greaves Cotton Ltd
278.7
290.95
273.5
4,68,063
Sagar Cements Ltd
225.85
229.4
221.6
1,435
Mangalam Cement Ltd
1,007.4
1,018.35
988.5
8,777
Saurashtra Cement Ltd
118.95
119.15
117.25
10,738
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd
88.21
89.8
87.87
35,141
Borosil Renewables Ltd
547
554.4
539
6,473
Andhra Paper Ltd
95.33
96.78
95.05
25,574
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd
36.91
37.5
36.82
97,547
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
304.2
323
304.2
503
Kesoram Industries Ltd
226.35
229.25
224.8
9,923
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
508
522
506.8
5,259
Peninsula Land Ltd
46.32
47
44.33
52,767
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
626.8
636.1
618.7
3,178
Swan Energy Ltd
754.7
771.35
742.4
1,74,708
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
949.45
999.3
940
29,445
Bharat Bijlee Ltd
3,817.55
3,910
3,804
843
Zensar Technologies Ltd
794.5
811.35
775.4
79,420
NELCO Ltd
1,377.35
1,417.45
1,343.55
14,799
Permanent Magnets Ltd
1,037
1,052
1,012
2,633
Universal Cables Ltd
807.55
822.35
806.55
4,571
Ravindra Energy Ltd
134.85
138.8
131
90,275
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
481.05
485.7
478.55
10,547
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd
377
389.7
377
5,916
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
432
440.55
426.1
28,291
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
1,543
1,585
1,473.3
16,261
Automotive Axles Ltd
1,838
1,846
1,798.6
804
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd
317.4
323.7
315.75
12,698
SML ISUZU Ltd
1,459.25
1,499
1,459.25
1,214
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
8,064.35
8,570.05
8,054.6
1,589
GMM Pfaudler Ltd
1,219.5
1,240
1,209
1,544
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
1,546
1,669.95
1,535.6
5,441
NESCO Ltd
995.4
1,005.95
985
4,342
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
133.75
136.25
131.5
55,970
Wendt India Ltd
16,360
16,360
16,360
2
Responsive Industries Ltd
268.2
271.25
260.75
38,776
Dolat Algotech Ltd
129.85
132.75
129.85
25,902
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
809
819.1
788.05
3,079
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd
107.3
108.4
104
2,15,675
Gabriel India Ltd
487.25
501.8
483.8
22,373
IFB Industries Ltd
1,897.9
1,946.1
1,891.95
1,232
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
398.75
401.45
386.85
3,418
Rane Holdings Ltd
1,790.15
1,830.35
1,770.85
797
WPIL Ltd
716.65
733.65
715
54,461
Kennametal India Ltd
2,924
3,015
2,915.05
1,514
Prakash Industries Ltd
161.2
164.1
157.5
34,359
Grindwell Norton Ltd
1,933.7
1,963.2
1,928.7
1,007
Genesys International Corporation Ltd
942.95
968
942.4
15,611
Arihant Superstructures Ltd
527.65
538.15
500.75
30,622
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
177.55
184.95
175.15
1,47,975
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
2,957.65
3,050
2,912.95
2,164
Alembic Ltd
136.3
137.6
134.55
15,508
Heubach Colorants India Ltd
566.65
572.15
546.5
9,498
GOCL Corporation Ltd
408
408
395
2,126
PCBL Ltd
461.9
471.45
460
78,523
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
1,030
1,061.6
1,030
75
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
42.25
43
41.52
64,581
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
1,160
1,160
1,129.9
6,181
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd
537.85
555.95
532.6
14,910
Transpek Industry Ltd
1,649
1,649.9
1,585
1,239
Unichem Laboratories Ltd
723
744.2
723
705
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
1,791.95
1,805.05
1,780.35
1,261
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
7,096.6
7,194.9
7,009.9
862
Primo Chemicals Ltd
39.14
39.92
39
75,731
Tanfac Industries Ltd
2,982.9
3,100
2,962.85
5,393
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd
336.75
344
324.2
86,968
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,867.15
1,892.8
1,857.35
5,222
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
453.8
457.3
440.1
2,01,011
G M Breweries Ltd
849
860.65
836.25
2,114
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
1,405
1,437
1,390.2
3,634
TTK Healthcare Ltd
1,415.1
1,433.95
1,414.65
609
TGV Sraac Ltd
107.85
110.8
107.3
1,01,378
V I P Industries Ltd
488.2
496.75
473.85
6,79,864
Hawkins Cookers Ltd
8,958
9,133.1
8,910.05
404
Cosmo First Ltd
985
985
942.2
21,036
Everest Industries Ltd
779.15
815
778.2
850
Navneet Education Ltd
144.35
148.3
144.35
3,500
Gufic BioSciences Ltd
474.55
478
459.75
12,421
TVS Srichakra Ltd
3,575.9
3,621.75
3,575.9
44
Benares Hotels Ltd
8,399.95
8,401
8,310
114
Graphite India Ltd
569
586
568
94,845
ITD Cementation India Ltd
540.9
548.55
538.25
10,239
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
912.65
962.95
885
14,070
HEG Ltd
526
549
526
43,202
Hil Ltd
2,540
2,542
2,511
544
Huhtamaki India Ltd
277.05
282.45
275
2,660
Shalimar Paints Ltd
129.15
132.35
124.9
3,125
VST Industries Ltd
340.5
346.95
340
19,437
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
789.65
811.65
777.95
4,038
Sat Industries Ltd
115.15
117.5
107
1,01,334
Can Fin Homes Ltd
722.7
733
718.05
43,128
Vakrangee Ltd
35.97
36.45
34.36
28,18,017
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
466.2
474.55
462.8
19,148
GIC Housing Finance Ltd
208.25
211.9
206.5
3,209
Ugro Capital Ltd
233.95
236.5
230
22,205
Master Trust Ltd
170
175.35
166.5
6,939
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd
115.7
121
113.7
4,97,583
Sunteck Realty Ltd
503.25
510
502.05
9,221
Veritas (India) Ltd
880
884
855
4,835
Jai Corp Ltd
225.65
238.6
207.6
9,57,913
SG Mart Ltd
387
392.95
380
1,40,810
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
1,439.15
1,461
1,325.5
2,76,653
Sequent Scientific Ltd
203.7
203.7
193.7
1,66,161
Avanti Feeds Ltd
679.7
689.9
672
33,968
Nava Ltd
972.25
1,014.95
968.25
14,563
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd
590.3
600
585
6,340
Pennar Industries Ltd
196.65
200.4
196
53,186
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
207.1
214.85
207.1
8,064
Man Industries (India) Ltd
339
339
320.1
9,106
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,303.8
1,322.95
1,298.1
2,336
MMTC Ltd
74.5
75.46
74
1,42,202
Steelcast Ltd
879.6
885.05
790
2,282
Pitti Engineering Ltd
1,337.55
1,399.95
1,305.55
2,340
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.4
256.5
249.05
1,51,318
NLC India Ltd
243.3
246.1
241.2
52,569
Himatsingka Seide Ltd
201.8
207.9
200.95
73,151
Welspun Living Ltd
163.4
166.6
163
76,472
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
1,938.15
2,050
1,930
13,905
Sangam (India) Ltd
433
437.95
420.2
9,232
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd
346.9
352.65
344.2
89,045
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd
1,336.8
1,342
1,328.35
7,610
Asahi India Glass Ltd
722
796.6
722
40,271
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
132.4
133.5
131.45
28,576
Anant Raj Ltd
878.4
889.4
865.05
1,20,481
Pakka Ltd
325.15
335
325.15
5,114
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
399.1
406.95
399.1
2,375
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
1,930
1,948.2
1,871.8
461
Ador Welding Ltd
1,130.95
1,155
1,127.5
280
Usha Martin Ltd
368.5
381.7
366.1
23,742
Subros Ltd
677.75
677.9
653.3
7,809
Lumax Industries Ltd
2,426
2,475
2,417.9
69
HBL Engineering Ltd
624.3
633.55
620.9
85,578
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd
234.6
245.2
233.35
1,53,746
Igarashi Motors India Ltd
726.4
750.45
725.7
2,192
Symphony Ltd
1,345.65
1,385
1,335.5
3,359
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
793.25
816
793
214
Roto Pumps Ltd
310.95
312.25
303.7
10,313
TTK Prestige Ltd
827.65
827.65
800.05
1,224
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
481.8
485.35
480
3,203
Onward Technologies Ltd
337.7
337.7
326.1
3,252
Centum Electronics Ltd
2,129.95
2,160.9
2,111.1
798
KEI Industries Ltd
4,342.5
4,518.45
4,342.5
1,863
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
10,185.85
10,297.7
10,118.7
164
AVT Natural Products Ltd
78.06
78.06
77.33
2,357
Hindustan Foods Ltd
518.5
526.35
515
7,199
Vadilal Industries Ltd
3,992.15
4,040.85
3,906.05
219
ADF Foods Ltd
293.9
297.15
291.2
14,808
Heritage Foods Ltd
479.5
494.9
476.95
38,374
CCL Products (India) Ltd
726.1
735
725.45
4,349
Rico Auto Industries Ltd
97.08
102.38
95.75
4,88,740
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd
103.66
104.85
102.7
1,37,535
TVS Holdings Ltd
9,747.4
10,057.1
9,500
4,674
JTEKT India Ltd
177.3
182.9
166.85
33,336
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
89.3
90
88.11
18,119
RACL Geartech Ltd
850.05
859.15
850.05
72
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
3,208.95
3,208.95
3,171.85
245
Vesuvius India Ltd
4,603.5
4,619
4,532.25
753
Indo Count Industries Ltd
345.3
350.3
342.45
14,898
Trident Ltd
34.11
34.85
33.95
10,46,786
Alok Industries Ltd
21.07
21.64
20.9
8,12,892
Kitex Garments Ltd
692.8
748.2
692.8
22,269
Shanthi Gears Ltd
524.9
528.9
495.05
4,981
Honda India Power Products Ltd
2,873.6
2,938.9
2,849.55
337
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd
843
843.45
825.3
273
Elgi Equipments Ltd
577
588.2
574.9
5,598
Kilburn Engineering Ltd
479.75
493.85
479
99,883
Yuken India Ltd
1,091.6
1,106.45
1,084
105
Timken India Ltd
3,005.3
3,099.85
2,989.7
2,198
Praj Industries Ltd
836.1
848
831.7
51,987
HLE Glascoat Ltd
369.1
374.8
365
10,675
M M Forgings Ltd
450.8
474.6
442.5
15,263
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
612
617.3
606
2,442
Rajoo Engineers Ltd
231.7
234.45
225
2,54,892
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
575.4
597.95
570.25
1,377
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
43.44
45.28
39.04
1,83,184
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,278.85
1,312
1,275.25
18,124
Control Print Ltd
752
752.4
735.25
2,851
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
2,651.4
2,666.95
2,582.1
1,770
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
439.5
456
434.9
3,996
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
130.4
135.6
130.4
892
Venkys (India) Ltd
1,846.75
1,864.95
1,799.5
2,958
TCPL Packaging Ltd
3,207.75
3,826
3,198.45
342
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
223.3
225.1
222.45
5,795
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
6,360
6,400
6,310.4
6,109
DCM Shriram Ltd
1,135.95
1,162.9
1,131.45
2,461
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd
187
190.95
186.5
4,496
Nilkamal Ltd
1,929
1,983.7
1,929
418
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd
1,895
1,973.65
1,853.3
5,133
JM Financial Ltd
130.25
135.2
129.65
2,37,694
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
1,180.7
1,218.05
1,171.3
45,043
Precision Wires India Ltd
171.9
178
171.15
19,568
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
214.65
217.5
213.5
77,151
ITI Ltd
457.25
457.25
379.5
40,37,871
National Fertilizer Ltd
120.15
121.95
119.85
75,587
Apcotex Industries Ltd
380.7
383.25
379.7
569
Mastek Ltd
3,064
3,134.95
3,051
4,277
Ashiana Housing Ltd
365.75
379
350
25,067
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd
370
375
370
3,202
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
318.1
326.2
318.1
33,477
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd
3,661.05
3,840.15
3,445
10,524
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
1,373
1,393.6
1,358
6,517
Carysil Ltd
757.2
764.9
753.4
1,481
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd
575
588
563.6
22,915
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
427.9
436.9
420.7
33,827
Vinati Organics Ltd
1,775
1,810
1,774.05
2,036
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
127.05
130.3
124.35
45,180
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
180.6
182.7
179.1
1,22,023
Kopran Ltd
215.9
216
212
11,472
BCL Industries Ltd
50.9
51.59
50.5
74,248
Aarti Drugs Ltd
455.95
460.4
452.1
8,743
Orchid Pharma Ltd
1,985.95
1,998
1,873.75
5,008
Vimta Labs Ltd
945.95
974.05
936.7
14,545
Marksans Pharma Ltd
299.15
303.2
296.5
40,338
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd
20.78
20.93
20.38
2,83,704
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd
77.72
77.9
75.51
42,850
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
13,788.95
14,491.45
13,707.45
835
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
562.7
567.85
558.2
2,278
Hester Biosciences Ltd
2,400.15
2,448.45
2,379.75
753
NACL Industries Ltd
68
69.92
66.1
1,91,249
Hikal Ltd
397.5
401.8
388.85
32,215
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
2,536.5
2,606
2,521.9
13,066
NGL Fine Chem Ltd
1,799.95
1,835
1,796.65
38
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,366.85
1,393.7
1,365
16,309
Panama Petrochem Ltd
376.15
380
370
1,390
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
39
39.69
38.81
1,81,254
Filatex India Ltd
62.08
63.03
61.63
91,278
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
1,278
1,320
1,267.65
15,155
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd
31.79
32
31
7,04,172
Sanghi Industries Ltd
62.17
63.63
62
18,882
Blue Dart Express Ltd
6,840
6,998.3
6,786.05
2,306
Goldiam International Ltd
425.4
438.7
415
1,42,654
Greenply Industries Ltd
313
323.3
309.55
8,683
SEAMEC Ltd
1,149.95
1,179.95
1,144.6
1,633
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd
76.06
77.03
74.54
64,783
63 Moons Technologies Ltd
905.95
931.85
874
48,741
La Opala RG Ltd
324.95
328.3
322.2
8,485
Stylam Industries Ltd
2,316.5
2,338.95
2,288.05
1,582
Ashapura Minechem Ltd
443.3
452.75
413
47,184
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd
750.15
754.9
747
4,020
India Cements Ltd
378.5
381
375.3
63,906
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
388.85
393.5
386
27,366
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
175
179.7
159.45
1,10,013
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
1,087.6
1,095.6
1,076.9
3,845
Sanghvi Movers Ltd
306.8
308.75
301.5
21,984
Faze Three Ltd
430.5
438
429
312
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
1,847.35
1,849.05
1,803.5
4,505
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd
31.54
31.79
30.27
1,37,087
Optiemus Infracom Ltd
769.2
780.65
749.65
65,240
Themis Medicare Ltd
273
274.05
267
3,504
Suven Life Sciences Ltd
128.85
129.65
126.3
34,234
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd
424.7
433.9
355.5
26,932
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
406.25
410.95
395
66,710
NRB Bearings Ltd
289
292
286.2
11,081
Shilpa Medicare Ltd
841.85
849.95
831.9
10,181
Paramount Communications Ltd
85.58
87.35
84.74
2,49,553
Goodluck India Ltd
991
997.85
974.85
4,308
Sterling Tools Ltd
553.7
587.95
552.05
57,289
KRBL Ltd
305
309.8
301.4
14,806
Cupid Ltd
79.75
81.82
76.96
52,254
Balaji Amines Ltd
1,779.45
1,818
1,765
7,383
Om Infra Ltd
171.9
174
161.65
44,731
Balu Forge Industries Ltd
777
800
775.8
14,557
Patel Engineering Ltd
52.75
53.56
52.47
1,94,420
Alicon Castalloy Ltd
1,045.4
1,061.65
1,021.25
1,143
Arman Financial Services Ltd
1,253.3
1,301.25
1,249
4,491
Shilchar Technologies Ltd
8,429.3
8,690
8,352
12,944
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
1,131.65
1,189
1,095
9,196
Manappuram Finance Ltd
187.4
192.1
186.7
2,84,086
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
5,105.5
5,188.05
5,071.2
127
Zydus Wellness Ltd
1,989.75
2,012.7
1,980.05
325
Mercury EV-Tech Ltd
96.13
99.23
93.6
3,41,970
Choice International Ltd
549.05
562
546.35
14,830
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
200.65
204.6
199.2
19,606
GRM Overseas Ltd
198
203.15
198
6,188
Rajesh Exports Ltd
233.15
234.55
231.9
68,291
Eveready Industries India Ltd
396
397.6
388.7
2,406
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
1,006.45
1,033.95
998.15
1,321
Jindal Worldwide Ltd
438.8
444.3
427
60,553
Somany Ceramics Ltd
642
654.65
640
1,209
Capri Global Capital Ltd
191.3
194.25
190.5
5,345
FDC Ltd
511
513.45
506.95
3,731
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd
847.7
869.4
841.95
2,029
Praveg Ltd
737.4
748.7
730.1
21,670
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd
553
563.1
546.65
2,345
Apollo Pipes Ltd
469.65
471
461.9
1,084
Poly Medicure Ltd
2,774
2,797.95
2,700
3,595
Atul Auto Ltd
572
581.65
566.8
12,243
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd
342
345.6
332.5
1,35,378
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd
1,260
1,291
1,255.45
1,980
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd
21.52
22.07
21.39
99,912
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd
1,013
1,035.6
1,005
2,021
KDDL Ltd
2,969.05
3,056.5
2,959.65
153
Welspun Corp Ltd
806.95
835
805
28,223
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
542.5
554.95
539.5
14,889
Vaibhav Global Ltd
298
302.7
293.25
53,945
JK Paper Ltd
423.05
430
421.65
4,939
Saregama India Ltd
551.5
562.4
479.1
4,42,498
Cyient Ltd
1,776.15
1,808
1,773.05
11,491
Engineers India Ltd
188
189.5
182.9
1,09,477
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
326.45
335.2
322.6
35,000
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
716.05
739.9
634
51,247
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
100.7
103.1
100.5
1,04,832
City Union Bank Ltd
174.8
177.35
174.45
31,676
South Indian Bank Ltd
26.95
27.08
25.95
57,35,824
Sonata Software Ltd
630.35
634.25
622.1
14,340
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.2
207
4,36,642
India Nippon Electricals Ltd
717
741.55
705.85
1,481
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd
8,112.75
8,289.95
8,076.45
2,566
Apar Industries Ltd
10,916.3
11,168.4
10,470.25
6,516
Accelya Solutions India Ltd
1,554.4
1,569
1,542
1,211
Geojit Financial Services Ltd
115.65
119.9
115.4
34,824
Wockhardt Ltd
1,518.6
1,580
1,510.05
63,709
GE Power India Ltd
368.7
383.15
362.25
13,640
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
466.35
472.7
462.55
4,375
Shiva Cement Ltd
40.35
40.88
40.09
1,17,569
Allcargo Gati Ltd
91.16
91.98
90.45
31,654
Subex Ltd
23.36
23.72
23.1
1,45,391
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
1,155.3
1,178.85
1,140
2,130
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
447.25
459.95
446
30,964
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
1,573.1
1,614.55
1,543.35
21,137
PNB Gilts Ltd
113.4
114.45
111.6
9,405
Ramco Industries Ltd
272.7
277.45
272.2
2,475
Ramco Systems Ltd
429.2
440.5
425.65
3,837
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
79.39
82.17
77.59
9,06,127
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
117.05
118.6
116.2
70,421
Tips Music Ltd
734.6
741.05
679.6
78,178
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
442.4
458
438
92,633
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd
724.85
724.85
724.85
2,014
Birlasoft Ltd
552.35
568.95
551.55
94,623
BF Utilities Ltd
1,016.2
1,016.2
983.95
5,834
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1,489.2
1,511.95
1,484
25,297
MPS Ltd
2,040.95
2,098.15
2,040.5
510
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
7,527.25
7,657.75
7,500
944
Gulshan Polyols Ltd
180.6
180.9
171
20,104
Kama Holdings Ltd
2,486.15
2,510
2,481.05
1,960
Aptech Ltd
184.15
187.25
181.2
4,899
Granules India Ltd
606.2
614.3
599.75
14,462
Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd
76.68
76.99
75.6
90,363
Pokarna Ltd
1,212.45
1,225.5
1,167.85
8,215
Astra Microwave Products Ltd
787.9
795.95
786
9,165
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2,583.65
2,637
2,582.45
3,899
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
3,352.5
3,365.75
3,289.3
2,871
Suprajit Engineering Ltd
457.05
482.95
455.3
4,925
T.V. Today Network Ltd
214.2
222.85
208.3
18,759
PTC India Ltd
152.8
154.7
151.6
72,210
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
917
928.95
905.05
12,984
Datamatics Global Services Ltd
691.4
711.9
680.05
41,621
New Delhi Television Ltd
164.15
165.05
162.35
12,107
Strides Pharma Science Ltd
697
713.1
689.15
28,921
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
857.35
869.6
820.2
26,733
Welspun Enterprises Ltd
638.7
652.85
632.85
32,263
JBM Auto Ltd
1,577.95
1,609.9
1,575
10,447
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
57.5
58.21
57.48
9,104
Indoco Remedies Ltd
335.2
343.6
335.2
6,593
Xchanging Solutions Ltd
116.7
119.7
112
46,468
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
17.69
18.14
17.63
49,29,406
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
1,140
1,153.95
1,121
5,184
Alldigi Tech Ltd
979.25
999.95
974.05
413
IIFL Finance Ltd
421.25
440.6
420
76,119
Shoppers Stop Ltd
608.25
625
605.05
7,048
JSW Holdings Ltd
17,733.15
17,733.15
17,226.55
347
J K Cements Ltd
4,738
4,759.3
4,700
682
Karnataka Bank Ltd
211.75
215.5
210.3
27,505
Rane (Madras) Ltd
896.05
925
894
290
Sasken Technologies Ltd
2,159.8
2,204.2
2,127.65
530
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
40.18
40.71
40.01
4,60,940
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
189.5
195.9
187
83,948
Repro India Ltd
555.5
570.55
555.5
684
PVR Inox Ltd
1,302.75
1,331.4
1,300
27,706
Nitin Spinners Ltd
431.9
447.9
429.75
4,060
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
179.2
199.8
178
756
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
366.9
373.1
365.65
10,852
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
84.23
84.63
83.01
14,404
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
4.9
4.9
4.82
1,54,320
K E C International Ltd
1,223.9
1,233.35
1,207.55
14,748
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd
3,359.65
3,359.65
3,129.7
3,841
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
81.56
83.79
80.65
80,308
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
262
267.55
260.5
3,901
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
599
628.9
594
1,363
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
208.5
212.7
207.2
37,367
R Systems International Ltd
473.3
477.6
456.2
6,584
Kamdhenu Ltd
505
524.55
505
4,286
Paushak Ltd
5,027.9
5,079
4,962
492
Prime Focus Ltd
136.05
144
134.15
1,397
Allcargo Logistics Ltd
50.46
50.84
50
1,81,417
CIE Automotive India Ltd
488.2
492.5
484
4,057
Voltamp Transformers Ltd
10,194.65
10,500
10,175
1,029
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1,520
1,559.35
1,512.05
12,599
Fiem Industries Ltd
1,528.95
1,563.6
1,522.35
1,234
DCB Bank Ltd
121.3
123.2
120.6
33,761
L T Foods Ltd
430.95
434.6
428
61,606
Sobha Ltd
1,545.25
1,553.2
1,537.15
3,037
Tanla Platforms Ltd
720.8
755
712.35
1,72,055
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd
669.7
672.6
661.85
5,349
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
72.86
74.7
71.51
2,06,269
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd
2,920.2
2,955.95
2,820.2
1,715
Redington Ltd
201.4
204.55
199.8
60,365
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
1,515.9
1,558.45
1,484.9
7,896
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
401.2
407
392.8
1,41,011
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
989.7
1,006.3
986.1
8,288
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
256.7
258.7
253.7
25,476
Equinox India Developments Ltd
130.25
131.7
123.2
2,21,557
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
136
138.8
126.6
1,77,489
ICRA Ltd
6,298.15
6,449.8
6,298.15
54
Dish TV India Ltd
10.33
10.59
10.3
9,40,849
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
730
739
718
44,075
Delta Corp Ltd
112.9
115.3
112.45
1,49,664
Insecticides India Ltd
679
690.15
675.3
3,855
Time Technoplast Ltd
489.9
495.8
480.65
39,433
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
696
713
696
1,819
Nelcast Ltd
125
127.1
124.8
4,853
V2 Retail Ltd
1,725.9
1,725.9
1,679.5
5,408
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
202.15
208.35
199.05
97,474
Refex Industries Ltd
489.95
507
484
9,107
K P R Mill Ltd
1,017.2
1,036.9
1,015
16,296
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
972
1,000.7
967.6
60,814
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
926.9
952
872.55
5,254
Paisalo Digital Ltd
47.83
50.39
47.51
4,30,752
Religare Enterprises Ltd
283.75
284.8
280.4
29,390
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
124.8
129
124.4
2,08,297
Renaissance Global Ltd
172.7
177.75
170.25
3,428
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd
356.35
365.95
356.35
6,048
Jyothy Labs Ltd
403.25
407
400
13,448
eClerx Services Ltd
3,480
3,567
3,480
4,637
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
1,293.3
1,303
1,251.65
8,272
Kuantum Papers Ltd
134.95
136.05
132.05
6,109
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
767
781.75
760.7
11,156
KNR Constructions Ltd
346.8
352.85
345.55
33,643
SEPC Ltd
22.01
22.32
21.45
6,11,852
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
60.27
60.94
59.51
11,04,306
V-Guard Industries Ltd
422.7
432.25
422.7
11,174
Dhani Services Ltd
108.28
109.85
103.46
15,77,700
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
1,118.4
1,142
1,105
1,17,663
Kiri Industries Ltd
613.2
626.25
609.25
18,972
RPG Life Sciences Ltd
2,323
2,350
2,185.4
2,630
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd
11,669.35
11,915.25
11,669.35
267
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd
1,458.25
1,505.95
1,448.25
3,962
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
909.45
922.45
896.25
4,929
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
666.65
671.25
663.5
3,341
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
376.05
385.95
375.1
8,551
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
9,210.05
9,373.95
9,101.35
111
Globus Spirits Ltd
882.65
909.9
880.5
4,326
Expleo Solutions Ltd
1,408.75
1,414.65
1,389.25
2,263
Den Networks Ltd
44.58
44.97
44.33
1,44,274
Astec Lifesciences Ltd
1,164.75
1,164.75
996.55
12,828
D-Link India Ltd
572.5
582.25
570.05
4,735
D B Corp Ltd
306.6
312.8
305.15
2,062
Vascon Engineers Ltd
55.15
56.97
54.86
1,66,111
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
2,026.95
2,073.55
2,011.55
1,141
Valor Estate Ltd
177.7
184
177
61,294
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
16.36
16.45
16.18
4,32,322
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
250
258
248.6
1,54,203
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
203.65
205.95
203.55
12,255
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
183.5
187.9
182.65
26,984
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd
320.1
327.6
318.75
1,107
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
625.2
644.5
625.2
2,109
Orient Green Power Company Ltd
16.91
17.14
16.86
7,77,949
Cantabil Retail India Ltd
296.25
304
287.05
74,986
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
1,660
1,687
1,636
11,098
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
305.3
309.7
304.3
1,47,249
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
509.05
524.3
507.45
37,157
Gravita India Ltd
2,298.5
2,337.25
2,249.7
13,254
MOIL Ltd
348.8
359.35
347
97,004
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
1,049.2
1,063.95
1,039
10,397
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd
5,968.7
6,134
5,841
569
BF Investment Ltd
670.6
700.45
666.5
4,197
Summit Securities Ltd
3,101
3,142.35
3,031.25
1,389
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
198.8
202
198.1
86,342
Fineotex Chemical Ltd
346.75
354
341.1
11,929
Zen Technologies Ltd
2,532.9
2,590
2,496.2
13,658
PTC India Financial Services Ltd
42.63
43.94
42.33
29,642
Rupa & Company Ltd
256.5
260.75
255.5
2,360
TD Power Systems Ltd
450.1
459.75
448.05
10,142
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,053.15
1,066
1,043.75
2,452
PG Electroplast Ltd
1,015.45
1,031.5
1,000
1,43,957
Triveni Turbine Ltd
773.2
785.4
767.3
29,169
GPT Infraprojects Ltd
144.85
147.2
143.3
10,084
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
494.3
508.95
493.4
7,804
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
6,170
6,400.6
6,129.9
10,465
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
787
811.45
783.65
7,121
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.55
94.55
92.39
2,15,620
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
244.5
245.9
234.35
8,817
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
64.26
66.08
63.5
2,84,420
JTL Industries Ltd
98.81
100.2
95.86
57,242
Steel Exchange India Ltd
10.8
10.94
10.45
3,47,794
Cigniti Technologies Ltd
1,754.9
1,799.95
1,732
3,678
CARE Ratings Ltd
1,387.65
1,445
1,376.05
2,635
PC Jeweller Ltd
15.31
16.14
15.15
14,46,531
V-Mart Retail Ltd
3,730.6
4,027.15
3,701.9
2,263
NIBE Ltd
1,704.7
1,715
1,670
13,576
Repco Home Finance Ltd
434.05
439.35
434
3,336
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
1,887
1,929.95
1,872.8
3,522
Just Dial Ltd
1,061.95
1,076.7
1,020.05
72,259
Orient Cement Ltd
344.85
350.45
342.45
8,396
Sammaan Capital Ltd
163.15
165.15
161.65
2,43,197
Suyog Telematics Ltd
1,813
1,830.7
1,781.45
2,537
Wonderla Holidays Ltd
762.2
779.35
757.05
7,760
Skipper Ltd
554.3
565
550.7
48,852
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
1,178.95
1,202.95
1,175
3,166
Snowman Logistics Ltd
70.5
71.77
70.5
16,969
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
837.7
839
820.25
12,330
PDS Ltd
602.5
640.95
602.5
8,100
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
973.5
1,006.45
956.35
35,097
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
782
822.4
782
1,977
Magellanic Cloud Ltd
70.06
74.24
69.7
5,76,119
Minda Corporation Ltd
506.75
522.75
505
8,707
Greenlam Industries Ltd
588.45
599.4
582.35
2,658
PTC Industries Ltd
14,403.25
14,630.2
13,261.15
1,481
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
688.3
699.95
685
957
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
73
73.4
70.41
62,490
Inox Wind Ltd
184.85
191.4
184
1,53,059
VRL Logistics Ltd
513.8
527
509.55
4,374
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd
755
771.15
750.2
1,314
PNC Infratech Ltd
322.3
326
317.1
1,00,974
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
1,947.95
2,010
1,895.9
26,964
SG Finserve Ltd
421.2
435
411.65
71,173
Satia Industries Ltd
95.6
96.59
95.48
8,393
Sportking India Ltd
105
106.65
104
11,624
Syngene International Ltd
857.5
877.3
851.75
8,233
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
926.05
933.35
900.35
1,614
Power Mech Projects Ltd
2,890
2,890
2,798.1
8,120
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
12.29
12.48
12.22
10,90,616
Navkar Corporation Ltd
160.4
166
157.8
30,166
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
152.45
155.3
152.35
13,890
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
26.28
26.28
26.28
53,883
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd
258.4
261.55
257.3
8,476
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2,942.85
3,025.55
2,910
2,052
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,310
1,317.95
1,298.95
5,196
Precision Camshafts Ltd
365.8
369.8
356.55
53,255
Team Lease Services Ltd
3,062.35
3,085
3,042.25
1,067
Best Agrolife Ltd
618.6
642
613.05
8,906
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
654.6
679.75
642
5,783
K.P. Energy Ltd
540.85
559
539.45
30,581
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
367.95
371
351.1
22,524
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
483.9
495
479.9
6,822
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
219
226.2
217.05
11,685
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
741
759
741
4,479
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
912.95
924.7
908.7
1,761
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd
5,415
5,599.95
5,363.5
832
Parag Milk Foods Ltd
187.65
192.35
187.1
41,512
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,316
1,328.5
1,290.35
1,18,183
Quess Corp Ltd
688
718.1
677
1,31,051
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
85.37
87.9
75.42
27,97,013
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
358.25
364.1
355.05
9,000
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
464.3
482.15
450.05
20,740
S P Apparels Ltd
913.05
940.95
904.55
1,801
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
104.05
105.8
103.05
17,412
RBL Bank Ltd
162.55
164
158.5
6,19,989
BLS International Services Ltd
504.9
522.3
498.35
2,51,946
GNA Axles Ltd
423.45
425.7
416.95
1,195
HPL Electric & Power Ltd
587
595.95
564.85
43,352
Valiant Organics Ltd
313
314.15
310.5
1,023
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
927.15
939.15
922.75
58,334
Sheela Foam Ltd
1,011
1,058.35
1,004
25,251
Aditya Vision Ltd
509.35
516.6
509
7,536
TCI Express Ltd
848.75
849.5
830.05
587
Pricol Ltd
549.85
559.45
543.6
22,467
Shankara Building Products Ltd
706.9
715
702.2
4,156
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.65
254.2
242.35
14,36,844
PSP Projects Ltd
680.1
693.25
678.1
4,519
Star Cement Ltd
228.05
229.5
224.1
66,774
Tejas Networks Ltd
1,199
1,220
1,193
15,000
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
1,296.05
1,325.3
1,293.15
1,722
GTPL Hathway Ltd
138.9
147.9
138.85
2,722
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd
13.91
14.25
12.78
53,45,553
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
517.45
527
510.4
3,052
SIS Ltd
370
373.25
364.95
2,985
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.6
1,619
1,580.05
20,032
KIOCL Ltd
398.05
410.35
396.2
9,790
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
288.95
298.5
286.85
64,626
Matrimony.com Ltd
665
675.35
650.05
340
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd
435.5
453.25
435
23,955
Prataap Snacks Ltd
1,148.05
1,167.8
1,135.55
4,824
Share India Securities Ltd
300.85
306
299.1
30,374
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
755.75
770
736.2
3,884
MAS Financial Services Ltd
266.95
271.4
265.3
11,630
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
177.05
182.6
176
1,00,928
Mahindra Logistics Ltd
384.1
388.55
384.1
2,347
IFGL Refractories Ltd
455
463.45
454.6
422
5Paisa Capital Ltd
474.95
482.35
473.6
4,412
Dynamic Cables Ltd
1,044.4
1,061.55
1,025.1
8,631
Shalby Ltd
240
240
234.95
13,724
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
138.3
139.8
122.4
23,74,150
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
1,689.05
1,713.9
1,685.95
7,855
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
7,740.55
7,900
7,600
43,285
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
2,534
2,575
2,515
541
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
522.3
528
520
17,966
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd
1,509.05
1,530.5
1,505.25
5,091
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.85
1,169.95
1,126.05
61,032
Sandhar Technologies Limited
511.65
526
508.45
11,756
Yasho Industries Ltd
2,110
2,129
2,077.3
916
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
349.5
353.55
346.5
16,713
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
158.8
161.9
156.5
4,16,127
Hardwyn India Ltd
18.99
19.48
18.81
3,64,405
Orient Electric Ltd
237.75
241.15
237.75
4,037
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
275.55
280.85
273.95
2,609
Dollar Industries Ltd
472.3
475
470.1
4,725
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
695.55
704.25
694.95
2,890
Rites Ltd
295.25
304.75
293.5
4,92,164
Fine Organic Industries Ltd
4,504.9
4,604.9
4,504.9
718
Varroc Engineering Ltd
633.65
640.25
628.05
27,076
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
933.55
950
929.2
29,903
Ircon International Ltd
216.8
223.9
216
2,35,713
Manorama Industries Ltd
1,069.9
1,094.95
1,060
2,362
AAVAS Financiers Ltd
1,703.6
1,720.95
1,695.55
8,200
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
1,649.3
1,679.95
1,633.05
42,802
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
1,656.35
1,716.95
1,626.35
4,597
RPSG Ventures Ltd
1,169.95
1,205.9
1,163.4
2,044
Chalet Hotels Ltd
999.35
1,017.7
988.7
7,245
The Anup Engineering Ltd
3,506
3,613.55
3,487.2
2,290
Arvind Fashions Ltd
522.65
536.7
518.95
10,539
MSTC Ltd
689.75
705.2
686
11,121
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
1,996.55
2,053.4
1,979.45
8,798
Neogen Chemicals Ltd
2,175.3
2,235.15
2,173.55
2,439
BMW Industries Ltd
56.11
56.65
54.05
8,02,078
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,251.75
2,337.6
2,246.35
4,016
Affle India Ltd
1,776.7
1,821
1,761.45
21,069
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
340.15
347
338.35
24,362
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
469.25
475.35
466
74,205
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,296.4
1,317.25
1,294.25
4,824
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
333.4
351.8
329.25
28,649
Mufin Green Finance Ltd
107
109
106.45
5,977
Gensol Engineering Ltd
751.3
763.7
748.5
7,048
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
369
378
366.65
6,595
CSB Bank Ltd
318.55
325.35
317.45
18,119
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
34.53
34.95
34.22
9,73,675
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
286.5
287.55
273.25
9,072
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd
427.5
432.3
425
12,248
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
324.25
329.4
319.05
18,037
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
539.4
543.9
530.2
5,222
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,105.75
1,136.75
1,090.4
4,792
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
15,100.65
15,422.35
15,099.25
2,351
Borosil Ltd
414.45
417.2
411
1,926
Rossari Biotech Ltd
802.9
805.75
794.9
1,078
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd
137.2
139.6
128.4
62,540
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
738.05
746.2
723.4
36,162
Route Mobile Ltd
1,398.95
1,411.25
1,393.6
3,381
Advait Infratech Ltd
1,600.3
1,639
1,560.6
14,238
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
5,099
5,288
5,085
10,487
Angel One Ltd
2,857.1
2,999.8
2,850
54,406
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,371.85
1,400
1,359.35
4,598
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd
360
369.35
355.25
16,588
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
174
179
173.6
16,910
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
66.32
66.5
65.13
86,308
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
83.29
85.1
83
29,749
TARC Ltd
185
187.85
179.1
90,071
Fairchem Organics Ltd
1,152.95
1,181.35
1,140
1,536
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
1,615
1,641.4
1,605.55
5,643
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
636.25
643.5
620
22,722
Indigo Paints Ltd
1,395.6
1,412.9
1,389.9
5,011
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
1,067
1,092.35
1,062.7
6,708
Stove Kraft Ltd
899.65
924.4
884.2
7,248
SMC Global Securities Ltd
139.15
140.95
137.6
6,001
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
422.5
427.95
418.2
74,825
Heranba Industries Ltd
413.55
419.7
412
1,025
MTAR Technologies Ltd
1,768
1,783.6
1,715.1
13,536
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
858.9
865
810.3
77,862
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
15.52
15.67
15.21
40,21,698
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
725.6
730.1
722.15
1,538
Craftsman Automation Ltd
5,319
5,368.5
5,312
287
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
242.45
247.75
242.05
61,489
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
139.2
141.95
138
23,753
Nazara Technologies Ltd
1,019
1,035
1,006.05
13,841
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd
437
448
437
4,250
EKI Energy Services Ltd
277
289.95
275
52,547
Deep Industries Ltd
590.25
599
580
10,317
Inox Wind Energy Ltd
10,290
10,338.1
9,976.65
418
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd
781
802
739.55
1,18,450
Dodla Dairy Ltd
1,236
1,255.85
1,229.3
4,296
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
627.15
639
605
51,403
India Pesticides Ltd
182.05
182.9
180.9
5,470
G R Infraprojects Ltd
1,451
1,479.95
1,444
457
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
915.9
939
841
4,706
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd
1,028.95
1,054
1,009.9
2,673
Rolex Rings Ltd
1,880
1,897.8
1,871.2
564
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd
900.3
911.65
887.65
3,216
Windlas Biotech Ltd
1,008.3
1,033.5
1,003
2,712
Devyani International Ltd
191.3
198.2
186.5
3,40,062
Meghmani Organics Ltd
81.6
82.8
80.91
48,303
Epigral Ltd
1,814.5
1,871.7
1,808.6
5,058
Cartrade Tech Ltd
1,663
1,689
1,585
39,979
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
352.35
359.05
351.7
1,977
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
296.9
300.75
296.25
24,309
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
495.3
509.95
495.15
6,795
Ami Organics Ltd
2,110
2,140
2,082.55
6,668
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
1,110
1,147.8
1,030
28,237
Sansera Engineering Ltd
1,472.85
1,509
1,464
910
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
1,010.1
1,036.65
1,000.7
15,950
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
822.3
841.95
818
20,766
Fino Payments Bank Ltd
338.4
341.1
335.5
2,823
S J S Enterprises Ltd
1,160
1,179.15
1,151.65
2,137
Sigachi Industries Ltd
51.55
51.84
50.48
1,85,971
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
350
370.7
342.55
1,40,197
Latent View Analytics Ltd
501.45
509.85
487
42,659
Tarsons Products Ltd
406.45
408.75
395.65
4,867
Go Fashion (India) Ltd
1,023
1,027.45
986.9
3,495
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
158.7
161.9
157
33,268
Tega Industries Ltd
1,537.25
1,559.85
1,533.6
1,534
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
3,965
4,017.95
3,947.15
1,982
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd
727.2
728.95
715.55
8,151
Shriram Properties Ltd
109
113.3
107.65
1,41,986
C.E. Info Systems Ltd
1,631.6
1,655.95
1,620.9
2,819
Metro Brands Ltd
1,270.05
1,308.05
1,262.7
4,688
Medplus Health Services Ltd
836.75
845.05
829.9
16,657
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
2,491
2,541
2,477.95
8,724
Supriya Lifescience Ltd
772
792.9
770.05
19,596
CMS Info Systems Ltd
500.8
508.25
497
9,363
Gateway Distriparks Ltd
82.83
83.05
82.07
50,348
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
59.46
60.44
58.94
5,39,757
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
244.15
248.5
240.95
8,863
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
500
506.3
493.3
1,880
Campus Activewear Ltd
309.2
315.55
305.55
66,551
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1,554.2
1,585
1,548.65
2,235
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
2,760
2,817.35
2,737.05
3,023
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd
1,602
1,608.45
1,547
7,765
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
120.55
121.5
114.05
8,72,512
Ethos Ltd
2,892.95
2,919
2,860.45
3,647
eMudhra Ltd
950.4
980.95
945.55
4,843
Aether Industries Ltd
901
923.95
881.05
6,056
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
628.55
637.9
623.5
38,856
Dreamfolks Services Ltd
401.3
404
396.8
10,277
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
457.6
461.6
456.5
590
Ksolves India Ltd
996
1,009.5
985.5
5,425
Harsha Engineers International Ltd
520
523
501.15
16,360
Electronics Mart India Ltd
164.6
167.9
163
30,578
Piramal Pharma Ltd
254.85
260.6
254.05
1,93,484
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd
440.7
442.9
422.35
2,401
DCX Systems Ltd
369.6
379.9
364.7
1,08,869
Fusion Finance Ltd
179.5
184.65
179.5
32,663
Bikaji Foods International Ltd
747.6
759.45
746.2
14,045
Global Health Ltd
1,088.8
1,115.95
1,085.6
8,716
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
659.6
670.8
658.9
4,923
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
788
814.85
785.85
30,635
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
7,543.05
7,635.5
7,480.05
17,958
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
172.8
178.5
171.9
1,53,267
Keystone Realtors Ltd
677
688.2
670.1
1,674
Sirca Paints India Ltd
331.25
343.8
331.15
1,239
Uniparts India Ltd
419.5
420.5
406.65
5,409
Sula Vineyards Ltd
426
431.3
420.55
23,384
Abans Holdings Ltd
256.65
266.15
254.45
18,645
Landmark Cars Ltd
622
629.5
616
1,813
KFin Technologies Ltd
1,471.75
1,519.85
1,466.1
52,922
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd
18.16
18.4
17.25
1,23,146
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
671.95
702
667.6
26,241
NMDC Steel Ltd
43.33
44.16
43.28
2,82,014
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd
623.5
639
620
1,249
Avalon Technologies Ltd
973.65
1,003.85
968.65
86,451
IKIO Lighting Ltd
251.8
254
249.05
14,314
HMA Agro Industries Ltd
41.27
41.5
40.89
44,219
Ideaforge Technology Ltd
645.9
652.55
620.05
21,466
Cyient DLM Ltd
665.9
680.35
665.9
19,457
Senco Gold Ltd
1,139
1,162.05
1,127.15
11,059
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
34.06
34.24
33.9
1,38,070
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
2,839
2,929.3
2,827.05
6,347
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
567.15
580.05
564.45
16,072
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
463.1
463.15
454
971
Allcargo Terminals Ltd
38.57
40.17
37.7
22,767
TransIndia Real Estate Ltd
39.92
40.59
39.73
25,543
Redtape Ltd
860.05
880.55
860.05
6,740
SBFC Finance Ltd
89.78
91.93
89.5
1,04,630
Concord Biotech Ltd
2,085.7
2,135.05
2,077.7
3,491
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
176
180.9
175.45
37,632
Aeroflex Industries Ltd
209.75
215.55
209.35
33,663
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd
300.25
308.65
298.05
49,469
Rishabh Instruments Ltd
340
348.25
340
1,392
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
1,542.35
1,578.75
1,542.35
725
R R Kabel Ltd
1,425.95
1,455.35
1,419.35
4,533
EMS Ltd
867.15
888
865.5
22,995
Samhi Hotels Ltd
206.2
212
202.65
2,16,549
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd
562.3
576.8
558.65
44,500
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
7,006.95
7,304.9
6,971.15
6,419
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
173.85
183.05
170.9
32,529
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
1,394.05
1,415.95
1,385
31,108
Yatra Online Ltd
119.65
124.35
117.25
27,000
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
293.4
305.9
291.85
86,368
Updater Services Ltd
386.8
388.4
375.25
8,309
IRM Energy Ltd
367.1
370.65
364.15
3,299
Max Estates Ltd
592
599.65
570.7
9,638
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
595
608
576.9
20,481
Cello World Ltd
765.45
779.5
764.45
8,328
Honasa Consumer Ltd
252.45
255.05
249.15
55,850
ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
41.72
42.84
41.57
28,356
ASK Automotive Ltd
495.5
498.5
490.25
20,857
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
104.95
105.95
104.2
37,512
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
219.3
222.8
216.1
32,651
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
287.9
294.4
286.6
1,880
Bajel Projects Ltd
273
279.15
268
42,935
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
700
700.75
695.45
1,675
Doms Industries Ltd
2,758
2,837.3
2,758
8,636
Inox India Ltd
1,105.35
1,111.95
1,095.7
2,926
Motisons Jewellers Ltd
30.17
30.99
29.6
3,22,912
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
622.55
648
621.65
6,577
Muthoot Microfin Ltd
181.55
184
180.55
9,547
Happy Forgings Ltd
1,019.45
1,023.4
998.3
1,093
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
179
182.65
177.95
12,800
Azad Engineering Ltd
1,884.7
1,928
1,830.3
62,007
Sundaram Clayton Ltd
2,665.7
2,678
2,575.05
726
Innova Captab Ltd
1,183
1,214
1,147.9
29,381
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
1,370.7
1,390
1,347.65
10,798
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
608.1
613.8
607.3
4,197
Epack Durable Ltd
625.95
625.95
575.05
3,11,848
BLS E-Services Ltd
207.5
211.5
205.75
51,144
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd
202.85
208.4
197.1
3,76,233
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
405.75
418.45
402.8
4,332
Rashi Peripherals Ltd
398.5
408
396.3
10,396
Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
288.15
300
282.65
6,379
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
1,401.5
1,418.6
1,399
873
Juniper Hotels Ltd
356.95
367.8
356.95
8,436
GPT Healthcare Ltd
183.25
186.8
181.15
20,603
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd
252.2
261.55
252
60,699
Platinum Industries Ltd
441.6
443.05
430.25
9,534
Mukka Proteins Ltd
39.78
40.25
39.33
87,571
R K Swamy Ltd
267.7
275
265.05
4,593
Gopal Snacks Ltd
371.95
376.15
368.05
10,712
Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd
162.5
163.7
156.1
8,945
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
724.55
729
718.05
2,335
Indegene Ltd
599
607.15
595
5,258
TBO Tek Ltd
1,788.35
1,816.3
1,761.65
1,843
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
426.4
430
420.05
20,560
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd
752.6
773.25
746.1
22,258
Le Travenues Technology Ltd
178.15
183.15
177.35
1,07,905
DEE Development Engineers Ltd
314.85
318.25
311
11,653
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd
422.75
426
413.2
8,814
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
