Budget Reaction 2024-25: Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager, Shriram AMC

The budget has not been a big bang budget in terms of announcements or reforms. The government has tried to strike a balance between social reforms, growth, fiscal prudence and coalition partners. Special packages to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have been provided in terms of industrial corridors, infrastructure push and financial support for key projects. This ensures the continuity of the coalition. The fiscal prudence is improved and the fiscal deficit is reduced to 4.9% of the GDP from 5.1%. The borrowing is pegged to Rs 14 L Cr which is less than last year. This is positive for the overall economy. Hike in short-term capital gains and long-term capital gains have been sentimentally negative for the equity markets. This has resulted in short-term selling pressure. However, this can be the beginning of reforming the capital markets and curbing retail participation in the F&O segment. We can expect more measures in the F&O space in the days to come. On the growth and social agenda, the government has clearly articulated the focus areas like agriculture, employment, skilling, infrastructure, inclusive social growth, manufacturing, infrastructure, urbanization, innovation and next-gen reforms. The budget spending in the years to come will keep adding to these focus areas.