Budget Reaction 2024-25: Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council

The reduction in the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 6% and on platinum to 6.4% is a commendable move by the government. This was a long-standing demand from the All India Gems & Jewellery Domestic Council, which represents the entire gems and jewellery industry. The customs duty reduction will benefit domestic jewellery manufacturers, especially small and medium enterprises, encouraging them to transition gradually to the formal channel. Additionally, the Finance Minister has also increased the scope of working capital loans to SMEs and MSMEs, which will help these units expand their businesses in the future. The extension of the direct benefit transfer scheme to the manufacturing sector, with separate salary and Employees’ Provident Fund transfers directly to the accounts of employers and employees, is a wonderful move. This will accelerate employment generation in India. Overall, this budget has focused on 9 key priorities of Viksit Bharat and we are proud to witness it.