Budget Reaction 2024-25: Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder, IndiaBonds.com

The budget demonstrated financial prudence with expected fiscal deficit target now 4.9% for FY24-25. This is constructive overall for the bond yields. The focus on infrastructure spending shall further increase issuance in infrastructure bonds. Listed bonds continue their favourable treatment for capital gains versus unlisted bonds and debt mutual funds.
