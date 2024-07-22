iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Economic Survey 2024: A Key Indicator Before the Union Budget

22 Jul 2024 , 12:26 PM

The Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be unveiled on July 22, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget. This annual document, crafted by the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) and the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the Union Ministry of Finance, offers crucial insights into the economic landscape of India.

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is a comprehensive report that outlines the central government’s policy actions over the past year and evaluates the performance of various economic sectors. It provides a detailed analysis of India’s economic trajectory, including fiscal policies, sectoral performance, trade balance, and macroeconomic trends.

The survey not only reviews the progress and challenges in India’s manufacturing and services sectors but also examines the balance of trade, fiscal policy trajectory, and the evolution of money, banking, and capital markets. In recent years, the document has expanded its focus to include issues such as climate change and environmental sustainability.

Key Focus Areas of the Economic Survey

  • Economic Performance: The survey provides a snapshot of how different sectors of the economy have performed, including manufacturing, services, and trade.
  • Fiscal Policy: It assesses the central government’s fiscal policy and how it has influenced economic stability and growth.
  • Prices and Markets: The document tracks wholesale and retail price trends and their impact on the economy.
  • Global Trends: The survey also considers significant international political and economic developments that could affect India.

Presentation of the Economic Survey 2024

Typically, the Economic Survey is tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been serving as India’s Finance Minister since 2019, is expected to present the document on July 22. This will precede her presentation of the Union Budget scheduled for July 23.

Following the tabling of the Economic Survey, CEA V Anantha Nageswaran will highlight the key findings in a press conference later on July 22. Nageswaran, who prepared the last Economic Survey presented on January 31, 2023, will provide an overview of the economic landscape and insights for the upcoming fiscal year. Notably, the survey for FY24 was not presented ahead of the Interim Budget released in February.

Related Tags

  • Economic Survey
  • Economic Survey 2024
  • Union Budget
  • Union Budget news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.