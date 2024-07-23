FM raises Capital Gains exemption ceiling to ₹1.25 lakh

In Budget 2024, the capital gains exemption ceiling has been increased to ₹1.25 lakh, the STCG tax rate has been increased to 20%, and the LTCG rate has been raised to 12.5% on specified assets.
The finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has suggested the following reforms to the capital gains tax regime:
When an individual sells a capital asset, he or she may incur capital gains or losses under income tax regulations. These capital gains or losses are classified as short-term or long-term based on the nature of the capital asset and the time of holding stipulated for this classification.
The abbreviations for long-term capital gains, long-term capital losses, short-term capital gains, and short-term capital losses are LTCG, LTCL, STCG, and STCL, respectively.
