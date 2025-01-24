Pre-Budget Expectations: Amit Bansal, Founder, BharatLoan

As a prominent digital lending platform, We look forward to the upcoming Union Budget with anticipation for policies that will further enhance financial inclusion. With the growing demand for easy access to loans, especially in underserved markets, we are hopeful the government will focus on improving digital infrastructure and regulatory support. Measures that simplify the lending process, reduce operational costs and foster innovation will empower platforms like ours to reach more customers. We are optimistic that this budget will strengthen the fintech ecosystem, enabling affordable credit solutions for the broader population.