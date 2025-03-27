Garden Reach Secures $108M Deal for Two More 7,500 DWT MPVs

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a defence public sector undertaking (PSU), said that it has inked a deal with Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG to build and deliver two more numbers of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels (MPVs).

Formalised in Hamburg, Germany, this is the seventh and eighth MPs to have been ordered under the GRSE and Carsten Rehder contract. The deal is under an option agreement to procure four more MPVs, with the total number of vessels under partner GRSE, to eight. There are no changes to the overall contract value of $108 million, which means financial stability for both parties.

Each MPV will measure 120 meters long, 17 meters wide, and have a maximum draft of 6.75 meters, with a cargo capacity of 7,500 tonnes. The ships are equipped with a single cargo hold and are capable of carrying bulk cargo, general cargo, project cargoes and containers on deck.

These ships are purpose-built to load and transport multiple large windmill blades within their deck, thereby facilitating the transition to transportation supporting renewable energy sources globally.

The agreement follows Germany’s recent move to open the tap to billions of euros in defense and infrastructure spending to boost European security. And chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has insisted that Germany must prepare itself better defensively, amid rising geopolitical tension — including fears over Russian expansionism.