Glenmark Pharma Appoints Anurag Mantri as New CFO

On April 7, 2025, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals unveiled a significant change in its leadership with the appointment of Anurag Mantri as President and the departure of long-time Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director VS Mani.

The reshuffle comes after VS Mani, the company’s current chief, announced early retirement; he will officially retire as chief on May 26, 2025 after an eight-year career with the company.

The next Executive Director and Global CFO, subject to requisite board and committee approvals, has been identified as Anurag Mantri, a Chartered Accountant with more than 30-years of experience.

Before joining Glenmark, Mantri served as Executive Director and Group CFO at Jindal Stainless Limited since 2016. On March 21, 2025, Jindal Stainless in a regulatory filing had announced Mantri’s decision to resign from all his positions, effective April 4, 2025.

Mantri has extensive experience with enterprise value creation, IPO management, global compliance, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate finance. He has been holding significant roles at reputed organizations like Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, SRF Limited, Cairn Energy, ACME Group (Solar) and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIL).

Mr. Gupta graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan that adds to his extensive financial knowledge as well. The outgoing CFO, VS Mani, also cited his crossing the age of 60 as one of the personal reasons for his early retirement and thanked its Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha, the board and fellow colleagues in his resignation letter.

Glenmark thanked Mani for his contributions during his tenure and assured a seamless transition process, with Mani providing support through the handover.

The group expressed great confidence in Anurag Mantri’s leadership potential and noted that he will guide Glenmark’s financial strategies and governance structures, going forward. The leadership change has happened at a time when Glenmark is working on enhancing corporate governance, operational efficiencies and long-term strategic growth.