JSW MG Motor India,Tata Capital partner for providing financing to dealers

JSW MG Motor India announced a partnership with Tata Capital on Tuesday to offer financing solutions to its dealers. The collaboration will provide dealers with working capital, term loans, demo car loans, leasing options, and off-balance sheet structured solutions.

This partnership aims to address the growing business needs of JSW MG Motor India dealers, according to a company statement.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW MG Motor India, stated that the partnership with Tata Capital enhances the company’s channel financing options.

Bajwa emphasized that this strategic alliance demonstrates their commitment to supporting dealer partners with financial solutions for sustainable business growth.

Tata Capital COO, SME Finance, Narendra Kamath, commented that their customized products will equip JSW MG Motor India’s distribution network with the necessary resources to capitalize on new opportunities effectively.



