Mahindra Sales Soar 16% in December 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) saw a 16% rise in total vehicle sales, selling 69,768 units in December 2024, compared to 60,188 units in December 2023.

Passenger vehicle sales of the company grew by 18%, which stood at 41,424 units in December 2024 against 35,174 units in December 2023. In the tractor segment, M&M saw a solid 20% growth and sold 22,943 units last month against 19,138 units in December 2023.

Domestic tractor sales increased by 22% to 22,019 units. Tractor exports declined by 17%, shipping only 924 units as against last year’s 1,110 units.

On 1 January, 2025, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) closed at ₹3078 which is a 2.36% gain than the previous close. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock has gained a total of 80% in the last one year, and 7% in the last six months.

The company ended 2024 on a high note as the first Indian automaker to be identified by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) as a world leader in sustainability.

M&M is headquartered in Mumbai and has been a trusted name since 1945, growing into one of India’s biggest vehicle makers and a global leader in tractors. Mahindra Tractors is the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, which indicates its strong market presence. Dr. Anish Shah, the CEO of the company, has been driving Mahindra’s focus on growth, sustainability, and innovation.