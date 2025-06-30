iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Meesho Secures Shareholder Approval to Raise ₹4,250 Crore via IPO

30 Jun 2025 , 04:45 PM

Bengaluru-based ecommerce firm Meesho has received formal clearance from its shareholders to raise up to ₹4,250 crore through a fresh primary share issue as part of its upcoming IPO, according to a company filing dated June 27.

The raise will include both:

  • A primary equity issuance of up to ₹4,250 crore; and

  • An offer-for-sale (OFS) component, where existing shareholders may sell their stake in conjunction with the IPO.

The resolution was passed during an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held recently. In the same session, shareholders also approved a leadership change: Vidit Aatrey, the company’s co-founder and CEO, was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director.

A significant move came earlier this month when Meesho shifted its legal base from the U.S. to India. After completing this reverse-domicile change, the company plans to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus under SEBI’s confidential route an indication that details about pricing and timing will remain under wraps until closer to the actual filing.

Major backers such as Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners, Prosus, and SoftBank each with approximately 10–15% ownership are expected to participate in the IPO through the OFS portion, according to filings. Meesho’s management is now preparing the formal DRHP submission to SEBI, marking a key step towards its eventual debut on the Indian stock exchanges.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • IPO news
  • Meesho
  • Meesho News
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.