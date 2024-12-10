iifl-logo-icon 1
NBCC (India) Ltd Lands ₹432 Crore Odisha Campus Order

10 Dec 2024 , 02:30 PM

NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged an order of ₹432 crore from Central University of Odisha for the project management consultancy for a net-zero sustainable campus in Sunabeda. Last week, the subsidiary of NBCC, HSCC (India) Ltd, has received contracts worth ₹600 crore under Maharashtra’s National Health Mission. HSCC (India) has also received a construction order worth ₹213 crore from Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.

Recently, NBCC has announced its proposal to develop a 10-acre industrial plot in Noida with HUDCO in association. The estimated cost for this project is ₹600 crore.

In November, NBCC won a ₹316 crore project from the Odisha government to upgrade primary school hostels across the state under the state sector scheme of the ST & SC Development Department.

The NBCC reported a net profit of ₹125.1 crore in the quarter. That is an increase of 52.8% over ₹81.9 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year. Revenue for the quarter for the company stood at ₹2,458.7 crore, which showed good growth. EBITDA of the company for the quarter stood at ₹100 crore with year-on-year growth of 4.6%.

However, the EBITDA margin has contracted a bit; that margin is now at 4.1% down 50 basis points, versus the same quarter last year at 4.6%. With major project wins and solid financial performance, NBCC is well-positioned to sustain itself in sustainable infrastructure and development.

