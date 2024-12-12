NBCC Secures ₹9,445 Crore Projects Across Four States

NBCC (India) Ltd has got construction work of ₹9,445 crore at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Karnataka. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has ordered for assigning the NBCC to Supertech Ltd as the Project Management Consultant to finish off the 16 of their flats.

The projects involved constructions in 49,748 home works with the cost of ₹9,445 crore with a contingency of 3%. The filing before stock exchange said that the NBCC will recover its PMC at 8%, where the fee includes 1% marketing fee.

This week, NBCC won ₹432-crore order to construct the net zero sustainable campus at the Central University of Odisha, Sunabeda. Last week, NBCC’s subsidiary, HSCC (India) Ltd., won orders worth ₹600 crore from Maharashtra’s National Health Mission and ₹213 crore for a project at Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.

NBCC will also develop a 10-acre industrial plot in Noida, in association with HUDCO, with a tentative project cost of ₹600 crore. NBCC said net profit in the September quarter grew by 52.8% at ₹125.1 crore as compared to ₹81.9 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Quarterly revenue came at ₹2,458.7 crore with EBITDA of ₹100 crore, indicating a year on year growth of 4.6%. Even while the company posted growth in the bottom line, EBITDA margin contracted by 50 basis points to 4.1% from 4.6% in the year-ago period.