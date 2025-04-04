Reliance Begins Green Energy Revolution in Andhra with ₹65,000 Crore CBG Project

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has commenced work on first Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) in Kanigiri, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh as part of its integrated CBG hubs across the state. The project was inaugurated by Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh IT & Electronics Minister and also the Chairman of the Group of Ministers on Job Creation.

LHC will derive these CBG from Food and agri Wastage at more than 500 CBG plants which will be set by RIL with an investment of ₹65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in line with its strategy to transition to green energy. With an initial investment of ₹139 crore, the Kanigiri unit will convert Napier grass grown on waste and barren lands into bio-gas using sophisticated technology.

In which, the project is aimed at providing stable income opportunities for farmers through fixed prices for Napier grass and lease revenues, thus expanding their income opportunities.

When fully implemented, the 500 CBG plants will supply a total of 40 lakh tonnes per annum of clean CBG and 1.1 million metric tonnes of organic fertilizer per year. The scheme will provide 2.5 lakh jobs, mostly to rural youth, further fuelling the economy in the region.

One crore tonnes of Fermented Organic Manure, a waste product of the bio-gas plants, will help bring down the use of chemical fertilizer and convert the unproductive land of 15 lakh acres to cultivable fields.

Emphasizing that this effort is not merely about energy generation but also about community upliftment and local economy booster, Reliance Executive Director, P M S Prasad said, “The socio-economic impact of this initiative will be truly transformational on ground.

P M S Prasad stated that the initiative will empower farmers by providing them with technology and resources to transition from food providers (ANNA DAATAS) to energy providers (URJA DAATAS). Minister Nara Lokesh of Andhra Pradesh welcomed the investment and reiterated Reliance’s role as a long term and trusted investor in Andhra Pradesh’s economic development.