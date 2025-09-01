iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

1 Sep 2025 , 01:32 PM

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given market entities more time to meet its new accessibility requirements for digital platforms.

In July, the regulator asked all stock exchanges, brokers, depositories, mutual funds and other intermediaries to make their websites and apps easier to use for people with disabilities. The move was aimed at aligning the markets with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and followed a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that recognised digital access as a basic right.

Many participants had asked for more time, and SEBI has now agreed to push back the timelines. Reports on compliance and action taken, along with details of the digital platforms offered to investors, must be filed by September 30. The earlier deadline was August 30.

The appointment of certified accessibility professionals as auditors has been extended until mid-December. Accessibility audits, which were supposed to be finished by the end of October, can now be completed by April 2026. Entities have also been given until the end of July 2026 to act on the findings of those audits. The first annual accessibility reports will now be due in April 2027.

SEBI has also tweaked the reporting structure. Investment advisers and research analysts will now file reports with BSE, while brokers and depository participants will continue reporting to their respective exchanges and depositories. Other institutions will report directly to SEBI.

The regulator said the changes are meant to give firms reasonable time to prepare while keeping the focus on inclusivity. It added that once implemented, the framework will ensure that investors with disabilities are not left out of the financial system.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • market
  • markets
  • SEBI
  • Securities and Exchange Board of India
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:32 PM
AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:22 PM
TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:20 PM
Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:14 PM
Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:03 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.