Sensex and Nifty in Green

In today’s trading session, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty showed positive movement. As of 2:15 PM, the Sensex was up by 316 points, or 0.39%, reaching a level of 82,028.

Similarly, the Nifty gained 107 points, or 0.43%, trading at 25,125. Market breadth indicated a mixed trend with 1,681 stocks advancing, 1,688 declining, and 80 remaining unchanged.

Among the top gainers on the Sensex were Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys. Conversely, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Nestle, and Axis Bank were among the top losers. Notably, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Sun Pharma achieved 52-week highs on the Sensex.

On the Nifty, LTIMindtree, Divis Labs, Wipro, and IndusInd Bank led the gains, while Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, and Nestle experienced losses. Divis Labs, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Bajaj Auto also reached 52-week highs on the Nifty.

Additionally, the BSE Midcap index saw a rise of 0.26%, and the BSE Smallcap index increased by 0.12%, reflecting a generally positive sentiment in the market.