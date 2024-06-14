Sensex and Nifty Surge

Indian benchmark indices showed gains on Friday’s trading session. At the time of writing, on June 14, 2024, at 1:38 pm, the Sensex is trading higher by 85 points or 0.11% at 76,896, while the Nifty is trading up by 41 points or 0.17% at 23,438.

Market breadth was positive with 2269 shares advancing, 1491 declining, and 108 remaining unchanged. The BSE SmallCap index gained 1.04%, and the BSE MidCap index climbed 0.99%.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 16 were in the red, led by Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Wipro, TCS, and Dr. Reddy’s. Meanwhile, Adani Ports & SEZ, Mahindra & Mahindra, Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries, and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers.

On the BSE Sensex, nearly half of the 30 stocks were trading lower, with HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, and NTPC as the major losers. Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paints were the top gainers.

FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) were net sellers of equities worth ₹3,033 Crore, while DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) sold equities worth ₹554 Crore, according to provisional data from NSE.

On Thursday, FIIs bought ₹19,191 Crore and sold ₹22,224 Crore, while DIIs bought ₹12,374 Crore and sold ₹12,928 Crore worth of equities.

