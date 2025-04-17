iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Steel Nederland Launches Transformation Plan to Boost Efficiency

17 Apr 2025 , 11:02 AM

Tata Steel Nederland (TSN), a unit of Tata Steel, has declared a significant transformation plan to turn its Netherlands factory into one of the most efficient and cost-competitive steel making facilities in Europe. The company plans to achieve annual cost benefits of €500 million from H2 FY26, which will grow to over €550 million by FY27.

These cost-saving initiatives will be achieved through a mix of operational and structural changes, such as:

  • Reduction of about 1,600 staff from the current workforce of 12,000.
  • Increasing the production output to achieve economies of scale.
  • Product mix optimisation to specialise in high-margin and value-added products.
  • Enhancing the efficiency of blast furnaces to facilitate improved fuel utilization and reduced emissions.
  • Doubling the output and use of iron ore pellets to enhance cost and energy efficiency.

In spite of recent tariffs imposed by the United States, Tata Steel explained that the effect on its global operations is likely to be limited. Concurrently, Tata Steel UK (TSUK), another group subsidiary, is poised to reach cash breakeven in Q2 FY26, reflecting encouraging trends in its financial turnaround plan.

Related Tags

  • Nederland
  • Tata Steel
  • Tata Steel news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Steel Nederland Launches Transformation Plan to Boost Efficiency

Tata Steel Nederland Launches Transformation Plan to Boost Efficiency

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|11:02 AM
HOEC Secures New Oil and Gas Block in Mumbai Offshore Region

HOEC Secures New Oil and Gas Block in Mumbai Offshore Region

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|10:40 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 17th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|09:26 AM
BHEL inks tech transfer agreement with BARC

BHEL inks tech transfer agreement with BARC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|09:20 AM
IRFC gets fresh review of order for ₹230.55 Crore GST dispute

IRFC gets fresh review of order for ₹230.55 Crore GST dispute

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|09:20 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.