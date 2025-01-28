Tata Steel Q3 Profit Drops 43% YoY, Revenue Down 3%

Tata Steel reported Q3 FY25 net profit at ₹295.5 crore It also reported a consolidated net profit of 43.4% lower YoY basis at ₹522 crore, the same period last year.

The company reported an exceptional loss of ₹126.2 crore this quarter, which is a significant improvement compared to the ₹334.13 crore loss it incurred during the same period last year. Revenue from operations was ₹53,648.3 crore, but 3% lower than ₹55,312 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA came at ₹5,900.6 crore. However, on a YoY basis, it declined 5.8% from ₹6,264 crore mainly due to cost pressures and softer pricing. EBITDA margin also came in steady at 11%, which is a tad lower than a year ago 11.3% but comfortably ahead of consensus at 8.9%.

On January 28, 2024, shares of Tata Steel closed at ₹128.95 which is a 2.04% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 4% drop in the last one year, and 20% drop in the last six months.