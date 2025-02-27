iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmaco Joins Hands with Nevomo to Advance AI-Driven Rail Technology

27 Feb 2025 , 10:41 AM

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has signed an MoU with a Polish technology start-up, Nevomo, for the development of advanced railway technologies. The partnership will focus on next-gen Magrail system, linear propulsion systems and AI based railway innovations, aimed at revolutionizing rail mobility in India and around the world.

Under the agreement, the parties will work together on modernization of railway infrastructure through high-speed rail solutions, AI-based predictive diagnostics, self-propelled wagons and autonomous freight trains. With Texmaco’s manufacturing expertise and Nevomo’s cutting-edge technology, they will be able to optimize the efficiency and capacity of existing railway and port infrastructure.

The partnership will explore Magrail-centered systems that fundamentally combine with existing train tracks, optimizing rapid, efficient, and thoroughly connected railway travel.

A key focus of the collaboration is the establishment of a dedicated R&D center in the GCC region, which will drive innovation in AI-powered rail management, predictive maintenance, and autonomous rolling stock.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has launched a campaign designed to contribute to environmentally sustainable rail transportation across the globe with results like carbon footprint reduction and energy efficient, green rail transport solutions.

AI will also be included in diagnostics for real-time track monitoring, fault detection, and automated maintenance scheduling, and help implement enhanced safety with minimized downtime.

In particular, the partnership works on self-driving and driverless freight trains under the goal of improving logistics and port performance and heaving down operational costs. The agreement, signed on October 3, 2023, heralds a momentous step towards revamping and modernising rail networks, future-proofing transportation to be speedier, cheaper and cleaner in India and other global markets.

