Wipro Secures 5.5-Year IT Partnership with FrieslandCampina

28 Jan 2025 , 01:40 AM

IT services company Wipro Ltd announced on Monday, January 27, that it has been selected as the strategic partner by FrieslandCampina, a global dairy company with more than 150 years of heritage. The partnership is designed to align with FrieslandCampina’s strategic ambitions and deliver targeted business outcomes over the course of a five-and-a-half-year engagement.

Wipro will manage FrieslandCampina’s Core IT Services and provide support in the following key areas:

  • End-to-end Service Management
  • Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Services
  • Enterprise Application Management Services

The engagement will also include overall digital transformation programs and HR and employee services to ensure Operational excellence, Enhanced end-user experiences ad Business continuity

Graziella Neuvéglise, Regional Head and Managing Director – Benelux, Nordics, and Southern Europe at Wipro, said: “We are excited about this partnership. Wipro’s technology expertise will help FrieslandCampina in its pursuit of profitability and sustainable growth while driving innovation and better business outcomes.”.

According to Holger Janßen, the Global Director of Enterprise Technology Services at FrieslandCampina, strategic partnership with Wipro is quite important for the final achievement of the long-term vision of the firm. In his words, the significant role Wipro will play in efficiency and innovation acceleration will be by its strength in IT delivery and transformation.

