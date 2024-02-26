iifl-logo-icon 1
Commodities Sector

image

Gold on hold: Traders pause for key US inflation data

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,035.78 an ounce. US gold futures increased by 0.1% to $2,044.20.

image

Check out today’s Petrol and Diesel prices in your city on February 29

Petrol and Diesel prices in cities across India on 29-02-2024

image

Oil retreats as Fed jitters trump OPEC+ output curbs

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were down 35 cents, or 0.44%

image

Gold Gains Traction as Investors Eye Key US Inflation Data

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,031.99 an ounce. Futures for US gold dropped 0.2% to $2,041.00/oz.

image

Crude prices rise amid shipping delays and supply concerns

Both Israel and Hamas continued to publicly hold diametrically opposed views on a potential ceasefire and blame one another for any delays.

image

Gold stays stable as US inflation data approaches

Spot gold was slightly higher at $2,031.03 an ounce. US gold futures increased by 0.1% to $2,040.5 an ounce.

image

Check out today’s Petrol and Diesel prices in your city on February 27

Petrol and Diesel prices in cities across India on 27-02-2024

image

Oil dips again in early Asian trade

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices slid 33 cents to $76.16 barrel

image

Stronger Dollar Pressures Gold Prices Lower

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,030.9 an ounce. American gold futures decreased by 0.4% to $2,040.6 an ounce.

image

Check out today’s Petrol and Diesel prices in your city on February 26

Petrol and Diesel prices in cities across India on 26-02-2024

