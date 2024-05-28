Adani Enterprises board meeting to discuss ways of raising financing

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises Board will talk about possible means of financing. The forthcoming board meeting on May 28 has been announced by the firm to the national stock markets. The discussion and approval of suggestions pertaining to fund-raising is on the agenda for the meeting.

On May 23, the business provided the bourse with a filing that, “A meeting of the board of directors of Adani Enterprises Limited will be held on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 at Ahmedabad, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of the raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes.”

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. announced earlier on Monday that it will raise up to ₹12,500 Crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or another legal means.

