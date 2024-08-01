Ashok Leyland Posts 8% Sales Decline

Ashok Leyland, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, revealed on Thursday an 8% decrease in total sales to 13,928 units in July 2024, compared to 15,068 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market fell 14 percent to 7,685 units from 8,974 units the previous year, according to the report.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were steady last month at 5,241 units, compared to 5,233 units the previous year, according to the business.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com