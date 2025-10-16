Ashok Leyland Secures 1,937-Bus Order from TNSTU

Ashok Leyland, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer has announced on October 16 that it has received an order from TNSTU’s (Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings) for 1937 buses. As per the exchange filings, the buses will be specially designed to ensure outstanding passenger comfort. They will be equipped with the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology.

The order includes a diverse mix of fully built and chassis configurations tailored for town, mofussil, and SETC applications. Each vehicle is built on the latest AIS 153-compliant chassis platform, meeting the most recent Indian safety and performance regulations while enhancing structural integrity, ride comfort, and vehicle reliability.

Madhavi Deshmukh, National Sales Head– MHCV, Ashok Leyland, spoke on the same and said, “We are proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings through this significant order. Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for us, and this order is a testament to the trust and confidence our customers place in Ashok Leyland’s technology and performance.”

The latest Viking and SETC bus models come with significant upgrades in performance, safety, and passenger experience. High-speed Mofussil and SETC buses are equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), enhancing stability and safety during travel.