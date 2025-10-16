iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,937-Bus Order from TNSTU

16 Oct 2025 , 12:46 PM

Ashok Leyland, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer has announced on October 16 that it has received an order from TNSTU’s (Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings) for 1937 buses. As per the exchange filings, the buses will be specially designed to ensure outstanding passenger comfort. They will be equipped with the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology.

The order includes a diverse mix of fully built and chassis configurations tailored for town, mofussil, and SETC applications. Each vehicle is built on the latest AIS 153-compliant chassis platform, meeting the most recent Indian safety and performance regulations while enhancing structural integrity, ride comfort, and vehicle reliability.

Madhavi Deshmukh, National Sales Head– MHCV, Ashok Leyland, spoke on the same and said, “We are proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings through this significant order. Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for us, and this order is a testament to the trust and confidence our customers place in Ashok Leyland’s technology and performance.”

The latest Viking and SETC bus models come with significant upgrades in performance, safety, and passenger experience. High-speed Mofussil and SETC buses are equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), enhancing stability and safety during travel.

Related Tags

  • Ashok Leyland
  • Ashok Leyland orders
  • SETC buses
  • tnstu
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,937-Bus Order from TNSTU

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,937-Bus Order from TNSTU

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:46 PM
Nestle India Q2 FY26 Results: Profit Falls 23.6%, Revenue Rises

Nestle India Q2 FY26 Results: Profit Falls 23.6%, Revenue Rises

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:32 PM
Ola Electric Expands into Clean Energy with Launch of "Ola Shakti"

Ola Electric Expands into Clean Energy with Launch of "Ola Shakti"

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:02 PM
Midwest Limited IPO

Midwest Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|10:53 AM
Hyundai Motors announces ₹45000 crore investment in India

Hyundai Motors announces ₹45000 crore investment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2025|12:53 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.