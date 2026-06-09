Asian Paints, Indigo, BPCL gain on declining Crude Oil prices

Crude oil prices have softened significantly, falling from nearly $98 per barrel to below $93 per barrel amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The decline in crude prices is being closely watched by investors because lower energy costs can directly improve profitability across several sectors of the economy.
As crude oil serves as a key input for transportation fuels, petrochemicals, and industrial products, a sustained decline in prices often creates winners and losers in the stock market. Recent market movements suggest that investors are already positioning themselves in sectors expected to benefit from lower crude costs.
Paint manufacturers are among the biggest beneficiaries of falling crude oil prices. Many of the raw materials used in paint production are derived from crude oil and petrochemical products.
Stocks such as Asian Paints and Berger Paints witnessed strong gains as investors anticipated margin expansion due to lower input costs. Reduced raw material expenses can significantly improve profitability, especially if companies maintain stable product pricing.
For paint companies, a prolonged period of lower crude prices can translate into stronger earnings growth and improved operating margins.
The aviation industry is another major beneficiary of lower crude oil prices. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), one of the largest operating expenses for airlines, is directly linked to crude oil prices.
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, saw strong gains as investors reacted positively to lower fuel costs and encouraging brokerage commentary following recent investor interactions.
A sustained decline in fuel prices can improve airline profitability, strengthen cash flows, and support earnings growth, making aviation stocks attractive during periods of falling crude oil prices.
Read more about Airline Stocks here
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil Corporation also stand to benefit from softer crude prices.
Lower crude prices reduce working capital requirements and minimize the risk of inventory losses. If retail fuel prices remain relatively stable, OMCs may enjoy improved marketing margins and stronger financial performance.
This favorable environment often leads investors to view OMC stocks positively when crude oil trends lower.
Tyre manufacturers rely heavily on petroleum-based inputs, including synthetic rubber and various chemicals used in production.
Companies such as Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre, and CEAT gained as lower crude prices improved expectations for raw material cost savings. Reduced input costs can support margin expansion and enhance competitiveness within the industry.
For tyre makers, lower crude prices often provide a direct boost to profitability over the medium term.
Apart from paints, aviation, tyres, and OMCs, several other industries can benefit from lower crude oil prices, including:
Lower fuel and input expenses can improve operating efficiency and support earnings growth across these sectors.
While many sectors benefit from falling crude oil prices, upstream oil producers often face challenges.
Companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India may experience pressure on earnings because lower crude prices reduce the realization they receive for their production. If crude prices remain weak for an extended period, revenue growth and profitability may be impacted.
Investors may continue monitoring the following stocks if crude oil prices stay below the $90–95 per barrel range:
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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