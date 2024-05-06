Aurobindo Pharma’s Bhiwadi facility gets 7 adverse observations in USFDA inspection

On Friday, May 3, Aurobindo Pharma announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has made seven observations about its unit-II formulation manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The pharmaceutical company’s facility was inspected by the USFDA between April 25 and May 3, 2024. For the institution, the US FDA has issued seven observations.

Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, oversees operations at the facility. As per a filing with the stock exchange, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at Unit-II, a formulation manufacturing facility located in Bhiwadi, Alwar, Rajasthan, during April 25th to May 3rd, 2024.

Aurobindo Pharma claims that USFDA’s observations are of a procedural nature. The corporation responded to this development by stating that it would take the necessary steps to address these observations within the allotted time.

Three remarks were made following the USFDA’s inspection of the newly operating injectable factory in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month.

The main business activities of Aurobindo Pharma include the production and distribution of generic medications, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and associated services.

The pharmaceutical company recorded a 90.58% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹936.29 Crore in Q3FY24 compared to Q3FY23, driven by a 13.82% increase in operating revenue to ₹7,271.23 Crore.

At around 12.49 PM, Aurobindo Pharma was trading 1.06% higher at ₹1,163.85 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,151.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,170.95, and ₹1,141.60, respectively.

