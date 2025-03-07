iifl-logo-icon 1
BEL secures additional ₹577 Crore orders in FY25

7 Mar 2025 , 08:53 AM

Bharat Electronics Limited announced its filing with the bourses on Thursday that it has secured additional orders worth ₹577 Crore after its last disclosure on February 20, 2025.

The new orders include airborne electronic warfare products, an advanced composite communication system for submarines, Doppler weather radar, train communication systems, radar upgrades, services, and spares. 

The company wrote in its filing with the bourses, “Navratna Defense Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics Limited, has bagged new orders worth ₹577 Crore since its last disclosure on February 20, 2025.”

With these latest orders, the company has achieved a total order inflow of ₹13,724 Crore for the current financial year (FY25), stated the company in its filing with the bourses.

Bharat Electronics’ reported an increase of 47.30% in net profit of ₹1,316 Crore. The company’s revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹5,756 Crore, up by 39% against the previous corresponding period.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹1,653 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024, registering a growth of 57.50% on a year-on-year basis. It witnessed a jump of 330 basis points in the EBITDA margin at 28.70% against 25.40% in the previous comparable period.  

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Read More

