Bharat Electronics misses order inflow guidance for FY25

2 Apr 2025 , 09:14 AM

Bharat Electronics did not meet up its order inflow guidance for financial year 2025. However, company’s growth for the financial year was higher than company’s expectations.

In its filing with the exchanges on Tuesday, Bharat Electronics stated that it has secured orders worth ₹18,715 Crore during the financial year 2025. This is lower than the company’s estimate of ₹25,000 Crore.

The electronics major reported an overall turnover of ₹23,000 Crore (provisional), up 16% against the turnover of ₹19,820 Crore reported in the previous financial year.

The company anticipated a growth of 15% in its revenue for the current financial year.

For the year under consideration, the sales figure includes export sales of about $106 Million, up by 14% as compared to $92.28 Million worth of exports in financial year 2026.

During the year, some of the major orders include the BMP II Upgrade, Software Defined Radios, Data Link, Ashwini Radar, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, among other projects in the non-defence segment as well.

As of April 1, 2025, Bharat Electronics’ total order book stands at ₹71,650 Crore. This includes an export order book of $359 Million.

BEL has applied strategies to maximise its global outreach and footprint in the global markets during the upcoming period. All these efforts will aid the company to retain its market leadership position in the strategic electronics sectors.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

