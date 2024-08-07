Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

A number of firms, including Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, and NTPC, are expected to be in the spotlight on Wednesday because they set August 7 as the record date for identifying the shareholders who qualify for dividend payments.

Airtel Bharti

The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders, with August 7 designating the record date.

Following the acceptance of the shareholders at the annual general meeting, the dividend will be credited to the shareholders’ demat account thirty days later.

Eicher Motors

Earlier in May, Eicher Motors announced a dividend to its stockholders of ₹51 per share.

According to the StockEdge data, the corporation has likewise set August 7 as the record date for figuring out shareholder eligibility.

NTPC

The board of NTPC announced that qualifying shareholders would receive a dividend of ₹3.25 per share.

