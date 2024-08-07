Dividend Payout: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors turn ex-dividend

A number of firms, including Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, and NTPC, are expected to be in the spotlight on Wednesday because they set August 7 as the record date for identifying the shareholders who qualify for dividend payments.
Airtel Bharti
The board of Bharti Airtel had earlier in July announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for all of its eligible shareholders, with August 7 designating the record date.
Following the acceptance of the shareholders at the annual general meeting, the dividend will be credited to the shareholders’ demat account thirty days later.
Eicher Motors
Earlier in May, Eicher Motors announced a dividend to its stockholders of ₹51 per share.
According to the StockEdge data, the corporation has likewise set August 7 as the record date for figuring out shareholder eligibility.
NTPC
The board of NTPC announced that qualifying shareholders would receive a dividend of ₹3.25 per share.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.