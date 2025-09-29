iifl-logo

Interarch Building Solutions Begins Work on ₹100-Crore Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh

29 Sep 2025 , 03:35 PM

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd, a leading provider of pre-engineered steel buildings in India, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for its new plant in Attivaram, Andhra Pradesh.

The company is investing around ₹100 crore in the facility, which will have a first-phase production capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes (MT).

The plant will cater to diverse industries such as multi-storey steel buildings, data centres, semiconductor and electronic facilities, and battery manufacturing units.

Spread across 20 acres with a built-up area of 17,000 sq. m, the facility is expected to commence production by the end of Q2 FY27 and generate more than 200 jobs.

According to CEO Manish Garg, the expansion will strengthen Interarch’s presence in South India, improve service delivery, and support the construction of sustainable and resilient high-rise steel buildings.

The company has also recently commissioned Phase 2 of its existing PEB plant in Attivaram, adding 25,000 MT capacity with an investment of ₹32 crore, making the site a fully integrated facility located close to key industrial corridors and ports.

Operational since 1983, Interarch provides turnkey steel construction solutions with integrated design, manufacturing, and on-site project management.

Its product portfolio includes metal roofing, cladding, and ceiling systems marketed under the TRACDEK and TRAC brands, along with innovative load-bearing wall systems for non-industrial buildings.

