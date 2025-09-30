IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON International Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth ₹224.5 crore from North East Frontier Railways for composite works covering civil, electrical, mechanical, and signal & telecom infrastructure.

The project includes upgrading maintenance facilities for the Vande Bharat Express at New Jalpaiguri Coaching Complex, constructing a GE locomotive shed at Siliguri (SGUJ) to accommodate 250 GE locos (WDG4G/WDG6G), and developing next-generation freight maintenance facilities in the Katihar division.

The execution period for the project is set at 18 months.

IRCON clarified that the order is entirely domestic, does not involve related-party transactions, and is part of its ongoing role in the Indian Railways’ modernisation initiatives.

Last month, IRCON reported a weak Q1 FY26 performance, with profit after tax falling 26.5% YoY to ₹164.5 crore due to a drop in overall income.

Revenue from operations slipped to ₹1,786 crore, down 21.9% from ₹2,287 crore in the same quarter last year, while total income declined to ₹1,892.4 crore from ₹2,385.3 crore.

Despite the subdued results, the company’s order book remains robust, standing at ₹20,973 crore as of June 30, 2025. This includes ₹15,724 crore from railways, ₹4,234 crore from highways, and ₹1,015 crore from other sectors, reflecting strong ongoing engagements across infrastructure segments.