Demerger plan for the hotel business of ITC gets CCI approval

On Tuesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) authorised ITC Ltd’s demerger of its hotel business into a separate firm. Following the demerger, shares of ITC Hotels Ltd, a new corporation, will be listed on the public exchanges. The proposed merger involves the demerger of the demerged entity into ITC’s wholly-owned newly established subsidiary, ITC Hotels.
Following the demerger, ITC Hotels’ shares will be listed. According to a notification on the CCI website, ITC will retain a 40% stake, with the remaining 60% owned by the conglomerate’s shareholders.
In India, ITC operates a diverse range of operations, including FMCG, hotels, paperboards, paper and packaging, and agribusiness.
According to ITC, the proposed merger is simply an internal reorganisation exercise that will have no impact on market dynamics.
In July 2023, leading conglomerate ITC announced that it will demerge its hotel unit by forming a wholly-owned subsidiary, ITC Hotels Ltd.
The company’s board has also approved the formation of ITC Hotels Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary that would manage the company’s hotels and hospitality operations, it said.
ITC Hotels, India’s premier luxury hotel company, opened in 1975 and now operates over 115 properties in 80+ destinations under six distinct brands.
ITC Limited is an Indian multinational with its headquarters in Kolkata. It operates in six business segments: FMCG, hotels, agribusiness, information technology, paper products, and packaging. Tobacco goods provide for the vast majority of business revenues.
At around 11.21 AM, ITC was trading 0.23% lower at ₹428, against the previous close of ₹429 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹431.80, and ₹425.50, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.