Jindal Steel Commissions 5 MTPA Blast Furnace at Angul, Doubles Hot Metal Capacity

30 Sep 2025 , 03:40 PM

Jindal Steel Ltd marked a major milestone on Friday with the commissioning of a 5 MTPA blast furnace at its Angul plant in Odisha, effectively doubling the site’s hot metal output from 4 MTPA to 9 MTPA. The expansion positions Angul as one of the largest single-location steel plants in India.

The new Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace – II, which has a usable volume of 5,499 cubic metres, is being touted as one of the most advanced furnaces in the world. Company officials said the facility combines modern technology with design elements inspired by Odisha’s culture.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel, called the commissioning a “proud moment” for both the company and the country. He highlighted that the boost in capacity not only strengthens the company’s global competitiveness but also supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “This furnace represents our vision of blending tradition with innovation,” he said.

The company said the new furnace will serve as the backbone of its long-term expansion plans, establishing Angul as a central hub for future growth. Planned projects around the plant include a dedicated port at Paradeep, a slurry pipeline and coal conveyor system, the Shreebhoomi Power Plant, and additional coke oven facilities, all aimed at improving efficiency and supporting the plant’s increased output.

