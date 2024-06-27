iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Energy inks massive 1.3 GW renewable energy PPAs

27 Jun 2024 , 01:32 PM

JSW Energy’s stock rose 2.51% to ₹730.15 after its subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, inked power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and GUVNL for wind and solar projects.

JSW Neo Energy has signed PPAs for wind and solar projects with a total capacity of 1,325 MW, including 1,025 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. The entire locked-in capacity of the corporation is 13.6 GW.

The 1,025 MW wind farm has a composite tariff of ₹3.62/KWh for power supply over a 25-year term. The projects are situated in Gujarat (JSW Renew Energy Eight) and Karnataka (JSW Renew Energy Four). The projects are projected to be operational within 24 months. This brings the total locked-in wind capacity to 4.8 GW.

The company has also inked a PPA with GUVNL for 300 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at Khavda, which was awarded through Gujarat State Electricity Corporations RE Park project. The power purchase agreement is signed for a 25-year term. The project is located in Gujarat (JSW Renew Energy Ten). The project is planned to be completed within 21 months. This brings the total locked-in solar capacity to 3.3 GW.

JSW Energy’s primary business is power generating, with key locations in Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), and Salboni (West Bengal).

In Q4 FY24, the power generation company’s consolidated net profit increased by 29.15% to ₹351.34 Crore, while income from operations increased by 3.21% to ₹2,755.87 Crore, compared to Q4 FY23.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Energy
  • JSW
  • solar
  • wind
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.