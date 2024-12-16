JSW Energy Reaches 20 GW Capacity Milestone

With a total locked-in generation capacity of 20 GW, JSW Energy announced on Monday that it had secured many renewable energy projects in the commercial and industrial power market.

According to a JSW Energy statement, the company’s locked-in renewable energy commercial and industrial (C&I) capacity was 3.1 GW, comprising 445 MW of third-party C&I capacity and 2,654 MW of JSW group captive capacity. The company reported that its operational C&I capacity was 488 MW at the time.

For the delivery of renewable energy, the company’s step-down subsidiaries have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Indus Towers Ltd. and DCM Shriram Ltd. The company’s dedication to sustainable energy solutions is demonstrated by these important alliances.

The company’s whole locked-in generation capacity has since grown to 20 GW.

Sharad Mahendra, JSW Energy’s CEO and joint managing director, stated to ET, “I am happy to share that JSW Energy has reached the milestone of being a 20 GW generation platform.”

JSW Energy currently has 7.7 GW of operating capacity distributed across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy, with the goal of reaching 10 GW by FY 2025.

Additionally, the company has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity thanks to a hydro-pumped storage project and a battery energy storage system.

Before 2030, the company wants to have 40 GWh of energy storage capacity and 20 GW of generating capacity.

