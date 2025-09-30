JSW Infra subsidiary gets ₹97 Crore notice from GST Deptt

JSW Infrastructure announced that its subsidiary, Ennore Coal Terminal Private Limited (ECTPL), has been served with a show cause notice (SCN) from the GST authorities. The notice alleged tax contraventions amounting to ₹96.58 Crore.

At around 1.53 PM, JSW Infra was trading 2.93% lower at ₹313.30, against the previous close of ₹322.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹321.60, and ₹312.15, respectively.

The notice was issued by the Joint Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Audit-II Commissionerate, Chennai, under Section 74(1) of the CGST/TNGST Act, 2017. The notice was dated September 26, 2025. The contraventions relate to the period between April 2019 to March 2024.

As per the notice issued the company will show cause within 30 days as to why GST of ₹96.58 Crore should not be demanded. This shall also include applicable interest and penalty. The company received the intimation of SCN on September 29, 2025.

However, JSW Infra stated that this will not have any material impact on the financial, operational, or other activities on account of this notice. It added that the company has maintained robust legal and factual grounds and is well-prepared to address the SCN in any future proceedings.

