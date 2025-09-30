iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

30 Sep 2025 , 04:18 PM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced that the disinvestment of its stake in the Hyderabad Metro project is expected to be completed by the end of the current fiscal, FY26, according to a filing with the BSE.

The company said that the Telangana government will take over the Hyderabad Metro SPV, refinancing the existing debt and acquiring L&T’s equity in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd at mutually agreed values. An in-principle understanding has been reached between the two parties.

Official sources stated on Thursday that the Telangana government has agreed to acquire Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, paying ₹2,000 crore for L&T’s equity in the concessionaire. The state will also assume the company’s existing debt of ₹13,000 crore. L&T currently holds approximately 90% equity in the project.

Last month, L&T had expressed its intention to divest its stake in the 70 km Metro Rail project to either the state or central government via a new Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), citing operational challenges and accumulated losses.

The disinvestment marks a major step in Telangana’s metro modernisation plans, while allowing L&T to streamline its infrastructure portfolio and focus on other strategic projects.

Related Tags

  • Hyderabad Metro
  • L&T
  • Telangana
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:13 PM
Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:04 PM
Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|03:49 PM
Lemon Tree Hotels Appoints Patanjali Keswani as Chairman and Neelendra Singh as MD

Lemon Tree Hotels Appoints Patanjali Keswani as Chairman and Neelendra Singh as MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|03:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.