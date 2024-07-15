iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Dabhasa facility

15 Jul 2024 , 03:03 PM

Lupin’s stock jumped in early trading on July 15 after the business got the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Dabhasa, Gujarat manufacturing facility.

At around 2.44 PM, Lupin was trading 2.13% higher at Rs 1,836 per piece, against the previous close of Rs 1,797.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,839.05, and Rs 1,801.25, respectively.

The EIR was issued following the facility’s latest inspection, which took place from April 8 to April 12, 2024.

The inspection finished with no observations, and the facility was classified as “No Action Indicated” (NAI).

The plant is part of Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a company that develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as conducts contract development and manufacturing.

Lupin’s recent success in the US (sales climbed ~34% YoY in FY24) is due to its improved regulatory track record and traction in the inhalation portfolio. Following the launch of gSpiriva, the share of inhalation products in US sales increased from 25% in FY22 (USD 185 million) to 40% in FY24 (USD 326 million).

Growth in India had been muted due to the cessation of in-licensed brands (contribution fell from 15% in FY23 to 11% in Q4FY24), according to the broking company.

 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Lupin
  • Lupin News
  • Lupin Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.