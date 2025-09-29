iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Lupin inks pact with Netherlands-based VISUfarma

29 Sep 2025 , 02:55 PM

Lupin said that its subsidiary has entered into a pact with Amsterdam-headquartered VISUfarma BV for 100% acquisition at an enterprise value of 190 million euros.

At around 2.02 PM, Lupin was trading 0.72% higher at Rs 1,933.60 per piece, against the previous close of Rs 1,919.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,958, and Rs 1,922, respectively.

The company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanomi BV has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of VISUfarma BV. It is a portfolio company of global healthcare specialist investor GHO Capital Partners LLP, the company stated in its filing with the bourses.

The VISUfarma has a broad portfolio of eye health products and established commercial infrastructure. It streamlines with the company’s expansion strategy of its European business and footprint and to advance the company’s global specialty franchise, it added.

Lupin could be able to leverage the attractive ophthalmology market, which is experiencing significant global growth fuelled by an aging global population, the increasing incidence of diabetes-related eye complications, and growing awareness of preventive care, stated the company in its filing.

The Amsterdam-based firm’s broad portfolio of over 60 branded ophthalmology products will provide growth opportunities for acceleration of drug maker’s foray into the specialty segment across regions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Related Tags

  • Lupin
  • Lupin share price
  • VISUfarma
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|05:58 PM
Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:24 PM
Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:05 PM
Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:02 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.