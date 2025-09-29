Lupin inks pact with Netherlands-based VISUfarma

Lupin said that its subsidiary has entered into a pact with Amsterdam-headquartered VISUfarma BV for 100% acquisition at an enterprise value of 190 million euros.

At around 2.02 PM, Lupin was trading 0.72% higher at Rs 1,933.60 per piece, against the previous close of Rs 1,919.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,958, and Rs 1,922, respectively.

The company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanomi BV has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of VISUfarma BV. It is a portfolio company of global healthcare specialist investor GHO Capital Partners LLP, the company stated in its filing with the bourses.

The VISUfarma has a broad portfolio of eye health products and established commercial infrastructure. It streamlines with the company’s expansion strategy of its European business and footprint and to advance the company’s global specialty franchise, it added.

Lupin could be able to leverage the attractive ophthalmology market, which is experiencing significant global growth fuelled by an aging global population, the increasing incidence of diabetes-related eye complications, and growing awareness of preventive care, stated the company in its filing.

The Amsterdam-based firm’s broad portfolio of over 60 branded ophthalmology products will provide growth opportunities for acceleration of drug maker’s foray into the specialty segment across regions.

