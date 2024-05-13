iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Maruti Suzuki Expects 30% Sales Jump in CNG Vehicles in FY25

13 May 2024 , 12:12 PM

A top official at Maruti Suzuki India stated that the business anticipates a 30% increase in CNG car sales to approximately 6 lakh units this fiscal year.

In the current fiscal year, the nation’s biggest automaker also hopes to export almost 3 lakh vehicles.

Thus, we used roughly 4,50,000 (units) of CNG in passenger cars this year. Rahul Bharti, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India, stated during an analyst call that the company aims to produce roughly 6,00,000 automobiles in FY24–25.

In the domestic market, the business offers CNG variants for a number of models, including the WagonR, Brezza, Dzire, and Ertiga.

According to Bharti, the company’s Manesar facility in Haryana, which is expanding its capacity by about one lakh units annually, takes care of most of the Ertiga supply problems.

He stated that there are supply problems due to the market’s enormous demand for ertiga CNG.

Regarding exports, Bharti stated that the company hopes to ship roughly 3 lakh units.
In FY24, we completed roughly 2,83,000 units. Even while we now produce far more than the 1,00,000 units annually that we did roughly four years ago, we have nevertheless increased significantly. In the upcoming years, we hope to develop it even further.

“And this year, we should be doing about 3,00,000 units fairly diversified across markets, across products,” he said.

In response to a different inquiry regarding the business’s planned plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, Bharti stated that the project is a component of the automaker’s aggressive expansion strategy.

“Construction is already in progress at Kharkhoda and the first plant with an annual production capacity of 2,50,000 units is on course to be operational in 2025,” he stated.

He said that the corporation has space in Kharkhoda to establish four such facilities with a combined capacity of 10 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki wants to nearly treble its current output from 40 lakh vehicles annually by FY2030-31.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • CNG
  • India
  • Maruti Suzuki
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.