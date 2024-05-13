Maruti Suzuki Expects 30% Sales Jump in CNG Vehicles in FY25

A top official at Maruti Suzuki India stated that the business anticipates a 30% increase in CNG car sales to approximately 6 lakh units this fiscal year.

In the current fiscal year, the nation’s biggest automaker also hopes to export almost 3 lakh vehicles.

Thus, we used roughly 4,50,000 (units) of CNG in passenger cars this year. Rahul Bharti, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India, stated during an analyst call that the company aims to produce roughly 6,00,000 automobiles in FY24–25.

In the domestic market, the business offers CNG variants for a number of models, including the WagonR, Brezza, Dzire, and Ertiga.

According to Bharti, the company’s Manesar facility in Haryana, which is expanding its capacity by about one lakh units annually, takes care of most of the Ertiga supply problems.

He stated that there are supply problems due to the market’s enormous demand for ertiga CNG.

Regarding exports, Bharti stated that the company hopes to ship roughly 3 lakh units.

In FY24, we completed roughly 2,83,000 units. Even while we now produce far more than the 1,00,000 units annually that we did roughly four years ago, we have nevertheless increased significantly. In the upcoming years, we hope to develop it even further.

“And this year, we should be doing about 3,00,000 units fairly diversified across markets, across products,” he said.

In response to a different inquiry regarding the business’s planned plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, Bharti stated that the project is a component of the automaker’s aggressive expansion strategy.

“Construction is already in progress at Kharkhoda and the first plant with an annual production capacity of 2,50,000 units is on course to be operational in 2025,” he stated.

He said that the corporation has space in Kharkhoda to establish four such facilities with a combined capacity of 10 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki wants to nearly treble its current output from 40 lakh vehicles annually by FY2030-31.

