Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Maruti Suzuki logged total sales of 199,400 units in the month of February 2025, reflecting robust market demand. The total sales include domestic sales of 163,601 units, exports of 25,021 units, and sales to other OEMs of 10,878 units.

Company’s domestic sales reached 160,791 units, reflecting a marginal increase from 160,271 units reported in the previous corresponding period.

The company stated that sales of utility models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 were reported at 65,033 units against 61,234 units in the same month previous year.

Furthermore, total sales of mini and compact models such as Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Swift, Ignis, Dzire, and Wagon R stood at 83,168 units against 86,409 units in February 2024.

Mid-sized segment cars such as Ciaz recorded sales of 1,097 units in February 2025, against 481 units in the previous corresponding month. The Eeco logged sales of 11,493 units in February 2025.

The company’s Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) reported sales of 2,710 units, down against 3,126 units in the previous month.

For the Fiscal year April 2024 to February 2025, Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 2,041.282 units as compared to 1,948,127 units in the previous comparable period.

