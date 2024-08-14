NGT Disposes of Case Against Aether Industries

Specialty chemical maker Aether Industries Limited announced Wednesday that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a suo-moto application filed against the company in relation to a fire incident at its plant in Surat, Gujarat. The fire, which occurred on November 28, resulted in the tragic death of ten people.

Following the incident, the Gujarat Pollution Control Board had ordered the company to halt production activity at the affected site until further notice. This order was later revoked.

“The National Green Tribunal had initiated a suo-moto application on December 12, 2023, against the company based on a newspaper publication on November 30, 2023, regarding the fire accident,” Aether Industries stated on Wednesday.

The NGT has now disposed of the case through an order dated August 13, without imposing any penalties or issuing any special instructions, the company added.

At 938 IST, shares of Aether Industries were down 1.25% at ₹891.50 on the National Stock Exchange.