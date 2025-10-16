Ola Electric Expands into Clean Energy with Launch of "Ola Shakti"

Ola Electric, on October 16, announced its entry into the battery energy storage systems (BESS) space. Bhavish Aggarwal-led company launched ‘Ola Shakti’. It will be a portable power solution for homes, farms, and small businesses. The device can run essential appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, and water pumps, offering reliable backup power when needed.

The launch marks Ola’s expansion beyond electric mobility into the clean energy sector. “We named it Ola Electric because our long-term vision has always been to build the complete energy ecosystem. Ola Shakti is our grid-supporting solution that provides power backup, solar storage, voltage stability, and portable energy,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola Electric.

The device will be available in four configurations. These will include 1.5 kWh, 3 kWh, 5.2 kWh, and 9.1 kWh. They will be priced at ₹29,999, ₹55,999, ₹1,19,999, and ₹1,59,999 respectively for the first 10,000 units. Pre-bookings are open for ₹999, with deliveries starting by Makar Sankranti 2026.

According to Aggarwal, Ola Shakti will redefine how Indians access and manage electricity, making energy portable and on-demand. The company expects its annual BESS capacity usage to reach 5 GWh within the next few years.

According to Ola Electric, Ola Shakti features instant power changeover, IP67 weatherproof batteries, and real-time performance tracking through a mobile app. It can provide up to 1.5 hours of full-load backup, supporting critical appliances and machinery.

Ola plans to leverage its existing gigafactory, 4680 cell technology, and pan-India service network to scale up its BESS operations without additional investments. The company will first target the B2C (consumer) segment, while a B2B (business) version, designed as a container grid product, is also under development.

“The home energy market is expanding rapidly, and Ola Shakti can also support small businesses and communities. By stacking multiple units, users can achieve up to 27 kWh of storage capacity, enough to power an entire locality,” Aggarwal added.