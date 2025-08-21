RailTel locks ₹50 Crore orders from Odisha education dept

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd informed in its filing with the exchanges that it has received two work orders worth ₹50.42 Crore from government agencies in Odisha and Kerala.

The first order has an aggregate value of ₹15.42 Crore, including tax. The company informed in its filing that this order is received from the Higher Education Department of the Odisha Government. The scope of work includes the design and development of CMS-based bilingual websites for colleges under the department.

The company announced that expected completion of this project is by February 19, 2026. RailTel secured this order on August 20, 2025.

The second order received by the company is valued at ₹34.99 Crore, excluding tax. The telco infra business secured this order from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission. The scope of this order is for operation and maintenance of the state data centres (SDCs). The contract extends for a period of 5 years ending August 18, 2030. RailTel secured this order on August 19, 2025.

RailTel Corporation is engaged in providing broadband telecom and multimedia networks within the country. The company is among the largest telecom infrastructure providers.

The company has an extensive optical fibre network of 62,000 km along the railway tracks.

At around 11.14 AM, RailTel Corporation was trading 2.03% higher at ₹366.70, against the previous close of ₹359.40. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹374.05, and ₹364.75, respectively.

