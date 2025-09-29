iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Reliance Power sells Indonesian step-down subsidiaries; stock up ~3%

29 Sep 2025 , 02:48 PM

Shares of Reliance Power surged as much as 2.7% to hit an intraday high of ₹45.98 on the NSE in Monday’s intraday session after the company announced the sale of its Indonesian step-down subsidiaries.

At around 1.48 PM, Reliance Power was trading 1.81% higher at ₹45.57, against the previous close of ₹44.76 on NSE. 

This stock development came after the company’s stock exchange filing detailed the strategic divestment.

The company informed the exchanges that it has inked a Share Purchase Agreement with Biotruster (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. for sale of its entire 100% equity stake in six Indonesian subsidiaries, including PT Avaneesh Coal Resources and PT Heramba Coal Resources.

The company entered into the transaction on September 29, 2025. It expects to complete the transaction on December 30, 2025.

These subsidiaries contributed nil income in the last financial year. However, they accounted for ₹16,909 lakh or 0.53% of Reliance Power’s consolidated net worth.

The company said that the transaction took place at a total consideration of USD 12 million (approximately ₹100 Crore), which will be receivable upon closing of the transaction. The company also clarified that the buyer, Biotruster (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., does not relate to the promoter or promoter group of the company.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Reliance Power
  • Reliance Power Share Price
  • Reliance share price
  • share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|05:58 PM
Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:24 PM
Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:05 PM
Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:02 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.