Shriram Finance Infuses ₹300 Crore into Subsidiary Shriram Overseas

30 Sep 2025 , 03:34 PM

Shriram Finance Limited said on Friday that it has infused an additional ₹300.05 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shriram Overseas, as part of a phased capital investment plan approved by its board in May 2025.

The company acquired 1.90 crore equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each, with a premium of ₹147.69 per share, through a rights issue that represented 100% of the issue size.

This latest investment is part of a broader plan to inject up to ₹500 crore into Shriram Overseas, with the objective of strengthening its capital base and supporting future business activities.

Shriram Overseas, which focuses on investment activities including shares, bonds, securities, and debentures in India and abroad, recorded a turnover of ₹3.26 crore for FY25, slightly lower than ₹3.63 crore in FY24 but higher than ₹2.14 crore in FY23.

On the financial results front, Shriram Finance reported a net profit of ₹2,159.4 crore for Q1, marking a 6.3% increase year-on-year.

Net interest income (NII) rose to ₹5,773 crore, up 10.3% from the previous year. The company’s operating profit for the quarter came in at ₹4,192 crore.

Shriram Finance said the capital infusion in its subsidiary is aimed at enhancing financial flexibility and supporting long-term growth plans.

  • Shriram Finance
  • Shriram Finance share price
  • Shriram Finance subsidiary
